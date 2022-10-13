Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Named a Top 3 Global Ad Network in AppsFlyer's Performance Index

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista subsidiary and programmatic advertising platform, Mintegral, announced it has ranked as a top 3 global media source behind Google & Meta in AppsFlyer's Performance Index Edition 15.

AppsFlyer's Performance Index provides mobile marketers with crucial insights into the world's top media sources for traffic volume and quality across Android and iOS, region, and app categories, including gaming, entertainment, utilities, and more. The Index has analyzed over 27 billion app installs across 19,000 mobile apps.

Additionally, Mintegral was also featured in the SKAN Index for the first time, reaching the Top 5.

Global Retention Rankings

Mintegral continues to be a top global media source on the Retention Index - rising to 3rd globally in all categories across Android and iOS and the only Chinese platform within the Top 5.

The Retention Index indicates a media source's traffic quality, and we remain particularly strong among gaming categories such as hypercasual, casual, and midcore.

Mintegral is well-known for our hypercasual prowess, and the Index shows 48 placements across all continents with both power and volume rankings in the Top 3 globally.

We took home the top Android spot for mid-core gaming across Latin America, Eastern & Western Europe, China, and the Middle East. Our mid-core offering also remained strong in North America, ranking 2nd on both operating systems.

SKAN Index Rankings

Introduced after the release of Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework, the SKAN Index is paramount for marketers to analyze which media sources are flourishing under Apple's SKAdNetwork.

Mintegral is happy to announce it has placed on the SKAN Index for the first time, reaching the Top 5 for in-app ads across all gaming categories, the Top 6 for in-app ads on Hypercasual, and the Top 10 for in-app purchases on hypercasual.

"Mintegral has remained committed to our mission of providing sustainable growth to our app partners. Becoming a Top 3 media source on the AppsFlyer Performance Index highlights the significant innovation and value we deliver to the mobile ecosystem." - Erick Fang, Mobvista CPO.

About Mintegral

Mintegral aims to boost mobile app business success through full-stack programmatic products and services from supply-side to demand-side. These include an SSP, monetization platform, ad exchange, DSP, self-service advertiser platform, DMP, and a creative automation platform. Mintegral is a subsidiary of Mobvista, a global marketing technology group founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018.

