LOUIS XIII COGNAC INTRODUCES THE DROP FOR A NEW GENERATION

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of The DROP the vision is to become an icon for a new generation always on the move, spontaneous and playful, who enjoy making things their own. The new connoisseurs, digital natives, pioneers, life–fulfillers. Multi–taskers and multi–sharers. They praise their tribes, claim the world for themselves, and seize the moment together. As a group, they constantly reinvent luxury codes, through spontaneity and ownership, creating their own distinct 'art-de-vivre'. In the moment.

THE DROP stands at the crossroads of LOUIS XIII's visionary brand statement – Think a Century Ahead. It is a breakthrough product designed for nomadism and a new generation's attitude to life.

With THE DROP, the new generation is entrusted with the essence of LOUIS XIII in its purest form. Each bottle contains 1cl of the pristine LOUIS XIII Cognac blend. Available by the unit or in an exclusive box of five bottles, each THE DROP reflects a spontaneous mood and mindset: Loud, Glow, Bold, Smooth and Bright. They pick a bottle to match the mindset that best resonates with them, then live the experience together with their tribe - whenever and wherever they are. THE DROP can be carried with shoulder straps in different colors, so they can choose the best fit for their mood at that moment. Just one THE DROP is all you need to fully enjoy LOUIS XIII Cognac.

#MakeItYours is THE DROP's tagline. It encapsulates an innate mindset of spontaneous appropriation. #MakeItYours. Make the world, the moment, and THE DROP yours.

The visual depictions are a lens though which the new generation play an active part. They are making THE DROP theirs. The visuals speak of ownership of the product, the place and the moment, all bound together through the experience. It is a modern, elegant and bold way to anchor THE DROP in the spirit of its time.

The choice of backgrounds and attitudes evokes nomadism, a balance between urban culture and nature, and suggests a fresh, new, modern consumption of the iconic LOUIS XIII Cognac. The visuals show different scenes from the vineyards of Cognac to skyscrapers in Detroit, from the Izu Peninsula to the Red Mountain of Hong Shan. Each of these dreamy landscapes is a hymn to the true spirit of nomadism, between city and country, echoing the wide spectrum of mindsets proposed by THE DROP.

THE DROP is a spontaneous experience of LOUIS XIII Cognac, lived through the corridors of nomadism. It opens a new dimension of time: the ultimate raw material that makes LOUIS XIII so iconic.

A dimension of time that is stretched, shortened, accelerated depending on the experience being lived, in that moment. A dimension that has always been explored by LOUIS XIII, where time is past, present and future, all at once. A dimension where decades of savoir-faire at LOUIS XIII resonate with one suspended moment.

THE DROP is not an accessory, it is a statement.

THE DROP is not fast luxury, it is timeless.

THE DROP is not static, it is nomad.

THE DROP is not anchored, it is spontaneously yours.

We are inviting the new generation to take possession of THE DROP by choosing the mindset that best suits theirs. They will truly make THE DROP their own.

LOUIS XIII worked with TBWA Paris for THE DROP. The agency passionately locates

and involves brands in modern culture. TBWA Paris has been awarded in 2021 Agency of the Year in France and TBWA was elected Global Agency of the Year 2021 by AdWeek.

ABOUT LOUIS XIII COGNAC

Think a century ahead. Each decanter is the life achievement of generations of Cellar Masters. Since its origins in 1874, each generation of Cellar Master selects from our cellars the most precious eaux–de–vie for LOUIS XIII. Today, Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau is setting aside our finest eaux–de–vie as a legacy to his successors for the coming century. LOUIS XIII Cognac is an exquisite blend sourced from Grande Champagne, the first cru of the Cognac region. The legendary decanters have been mouth–blown by some of the most skilled master craftsmen for generations. LOUIS XIII features exceptional aromas evoking myrrh, honey, dried roses, plum, honeysuckle, cigar box, leather, figs and passion fruit.

