C4® REIMAGINES ICONIC PRE-WORKOUT BRAND AND UNVEILS NEW DYNAMIC LOOK & FEEL ACROSS COLLECTION

Fans Can Expect Same Trusted Pre-Workout Performance in Newly Designed Packaging, Along with Two All-New Formulations for Athletes of all levels from Professional to Everyday

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, creator of #1 global pre-workout brand1 C4®, today announces the relaunch of the C4's category defining pre-workout powders and unveils new modernized packaging across its platform of formulations for all levels of consumers. The brand also introduces two new athletic formulations available in Walmart locations across the country, C4 SuperSport™ and C4 Ripped SuperSport™, offering up even more NSF Certified for Sport® pre-workout options for professional and collegiate athletes.

This next evolution of C4 marks a new era in Nutrabolt's 20-year legacy of innovation and research in sports nutrition and underscores the company's relentless desire to improve and evolve its products. Since its founding in 2002, Nutrabolt has firmly established itself as the global leader in sports nutrition and has mainstreamed the pre-workout category, bringing millions of new consumers to the category globally. The brand has since evolved to offer up a full roster of personalized pre-workout solutions for every consumer need while staying true to its commitment to providing premium and trusted clinically-studied ingredients in its formulations.

"We are committed to delivering a platform of the most effective pre-workout formulations in the market, helping athletes of all levels achieve their fitness goals." said John Herman, President of Sales and Marketing at Nutrabolt. "We are confident that our fans who know and love our pre-workouts will continue to ignite their fire and boost their moment of sweat, and that new consumers will be introduced to the brand with clear product benefit labeling."

This newly completed C4 pre-workout roster supports all fitness and performance needs. With a full suite of offerings, C4 provides the best formulation needed to fully meet the consumer where they are in their fitness journey, whether they are just starting out at the gym or are dedicated fitness enthusiasts looking to push past their current personal records. Like the broader C4 "Ignite Your Fire" platform, the C4 pre-workout lineup helps consumers tap into the unique fire deep inside, driving them to their passion and challenging them to strive for greatness.

Highlights of the refreshed C4 lineup and its performance benefits include:

Ignite Your Performance: The OG pre-workout that has been fueling fitness enthusiasts of all types for over a decade, built to take your energy, muscular endurance, and pumps to the next level, as well as select formulations that support fat-burning and increased metabolic rate.

Includes: C4® Original, C4 Ripped® The OG pre-workout that has been fueling fitness enthusiasts of all types for over a decade, built to take your energy, muscular endurance, and pumps to the next level, as well as select formulations that support fat-burning and increased metabolic rate.

Ignite Your Game: These NSF Certified for Sport® pre-workout formulations are designed for athletes of all types with product benefits including elevated energy, muscular endurance, hydration replenishment, and fat burning.

Includes: C4 Sport®, C4 Ripped® Sport, C4 SuperSport™ and C4 Ripped SuperSport™ These NSF Certified for Sport® pre-workout formulations are designed for athletes of all types with product benefits including elevated energy, muscular endurance, hydration replenishment, and fat burning.and

Ignite Your Ultimate: Formulated to help power your most strenuous moments of alpha performance, supporting you in teaching your ultimate energy, pump, performance, muscular endurance, shred, and fat burn.

Includes: C4 Ultimate®, and C4 Ultimate® Shred Formulated to help power your most strenuous moments of alpha performance, supporting you in teaching your ultimate energy, pump, performance, muscular endurance, shred, and fat burn., and

C4 is available in all 50 states, internationally, and online at Cellucor.com and Amazon. You can also find C4 at national retailers such as GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart, and Target. To join the conversation, get tips from top industry trainers, and fitness inspiration from C4's global social community, Check out C4 on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global, active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com and follow Nutrabolt on LinkedIn.

1 Based on cumulative sales from 2016 to the present.

