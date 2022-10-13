African-Focused Press Dazzles Critics: Iskanchi inaugural catalog gaining critical acclaim

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "People want to read Africa," says University of Utah professor Kenechi Uzor of Iskanchi Press , a newly-launched independent publisher. All signs point to Uzor being correct as he works to bring a global and diverse perspective to the Western publishing world by providing English-translated and original works from African writers.

Calling themselves the home of "Unruly African literature," Iskanchi is leading their inaugural '22/'23 catalog with a starred Publishers Weekly review for Believers and Hustlers ("Fans of crime novels centered on wrongdoing in powerful religious institutions, such as Mette Ivie Harrison's books will be riveted"), another Publishers Weekly review for Truth is a Flightless Bird (an "earnest debut" with "stylistic flair") as well as a Foreword review for that title ("Truth Is a Flightless Bird is a compelling thriller that blends literary and noir elements into a harrowing character study of three flawed people in blind pursuit of an unobtainable future"), and a Booklist review for Barzakh: The Land In-Between ("an ambitious premise for an ultimately dystopian vision"). Iskanchi's hits keep coming in an industry where new presses rarely hit it out of the park so immediately.

Truth is a Flightless Bird by Akbar Hussain is a Nairobi-based thriller filled with action-packed situations and morally gray characters that has been optioned for a TV mini-series by UK-based production company Chudor House Productions .

Believers and Hustlers is a mystery novel by Sylva Nze Ifedigbo that focuses on the quickly unraveling web of deception and secrets that once upheld the prosperous Lagos megachurch and its charismatic pastor.

Barzakh: The Land In-Between, written by acclaimed Mauritanian author Moussa Ould Ebnou, is an Afro-Futuristic novel that explores both the past and future of Mauritania.

Angola is Wherever I Plant My Field is a collection of absurdist short stories from Angolan postmodernist master João Melo.

With star-studded reviews coming in across the board for this highly-anticipated new publisher, the industry is excited to see what more will come with the releases of the titles starting this month (Oct. '22). For more information on the press, please contact publisher Kenechi Uzor at kenechi.uzor@iskanchi.com ; for review copies of the books or interviews with the authors, please contact the publicity team at Mindbuck Media Book Publicity at jess@mindbuckmedia.com .

