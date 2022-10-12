SCORE - MENTORS TO AMERICA'S SMALL BUSINESSES - WELCOMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS

New Executive Officers Take Leadership Roles

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE , the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors, as well as new officers for the fiscal year, as of Oct. 1.

"It's my pleasure to welcome these five accomplished professionals to the SCORE Board of Directors as we pursue SCORE's mission of fostering more vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education," said SCORE Association Board Chair Tracy Shaw. "Last year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer mentors helped to launch 25,000 new small businesses, in turn creating more than 70,000 new jobs. As we seek to expand SCORE's reach and impact, the new Board Directors' expertise – ranging from manufacturing to technology, government relations to consulting, finance and human resources – will ultimately help even more American entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams of successful business ownership."

The Executive Committee:

Chair – Tracy Shaw, head of client engagement strategy for Equitable.

Vice Chair – Julie Poland, speaker, author and 7 Attributes of Agile Growth Certified Coach.

Treasurer – Bob Manza, former senior vice president and CFO for PepsiCo (retired).

Secretary – John McCloskey, CEO of FAG Aerospace Inc. and Schaeffler Aerospace AG.

The new Board of Directors members:

Julie Christiansen is the CEO of Gordon Laboratories and has spent her career in consumer goods and manufacturing with companies such as Minnetonka Brands, Cristophe Hair Care and KDC/One. As a leader for startup brands, she has created thousands of innovative products and partnered with customers to help grow and build their companies. Julie's philosophy focuses on people engagement, process improvement and relentless execution. She earned her MBA from Capella University and holds a BA in Communications from St. Norbert College.

Jayne Lerman is a technology leader with extensive experience across financial institutions. She served as Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs and as Executive Vice President at Mastercard. Jayne is known for transforming global functions across company platforms and boosting the employee experience by modernizing the digital environment. Currently, Jayne serves as a startup advisor, a board member for Destination Imagination and as Executive in Residence for Progress Partners. She also devotes her time to providing advisory services at the Equal Learning Fund.

Tameka Montgomery has held executive leadership roles across numerous business sectors and was appointed by President Barack Obama as a senior executive with the U.S. Small Business Administration, leading training programs for the nation's 28 million small business owners. She also led Colorado's premier business leadership organization, designing programs and initiatives to engage the business community as civic change-makers. As the founder of Core Strategy Partners, she brings the needs and experience of stakeholders to the center of strategic business decisions.

Nik Shah is a Partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers based in Washington, D.C. He is a senior leader in PwC's Workforce Transformation practice and oversees the People Analytics and Insights team. In these roles, Nik assists multi-national companies in developing and executing their people strategy to make data-driven and evidence-based decisions related to their workforce. Most recently, Nik served as PwC's internal HR leader for a $4B division with 11,000 employees and 150 HR practitioners.

Judy Treviño has over 20 years of experience in business administration, finance, accounting, human resources and information technology. She is the Executive Director for CCVI Ministries, Inc. (Christus Health), an international nonprofit organization sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word. She has extensive management and board experience in nonprofit, governmental and foundation institutions where she has been a leader in strategic planning, governance training, executive and board recruitment, and fundraising.

Returning members of the Board of Directors :

Mukesh Asarpota, director, Business Platforms with Orchard Therapeutics.

Kelly Bingel, entrepreneur, lobbyist and former U.S. Senate chief of staff.

Jim Grimsley, former executive at Amoco, CSC Index and Accenture (retired).

Scott Harkins, senior vice president, Global Digital Experience Marketing at FedEx.

Cherylyn Harley LeBon, attorney and partner with Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig.

Frank Klisanich, startup consultant and former executive with ConAgra and The Village Company.

Pat Loftus, investor and Investment Committee member with New World Angels.

David Zechman, president of The Zechman Group, author, public speaker and executive coach.

For complete bios and more information, visit SCORE.org .

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org . Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

