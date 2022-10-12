Philips Sonicare Leverages Spotify to Encourage Two Minutes More for Self-Care

New microsite experience uses custom playlists to motivate people to take two minutes for themselves and offers a chance to win three months free of Spotify Premium

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Sonicare, the #1 dental professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, is using Spotify, the world's most popular audio platform, to bring people customized playlists that help provide motivation during daily rituals. Through a unique online experience at philipssonicare.withspotify.com , Spotify users will get a custom playlist based on their listening habits that motivates them to take the two extra minutes to invest in themselves, and enter for the chance to win three months free of Spotify Premium. Philips Sonicare knows when you take two minutes to do something right, like brushing your teeth just like the dentist recommends, great things can happen.

All Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes are designed with unique technology to help get the most out of the dental professional-recommended two-minute brushing cycle. Philips Sonicare 4100 comes equipped with a two-minute SmarTimer™ to ensure proper brush time and a Quadpacer to signal when to move to the next section of the mouth, for a whole mouth clean. By making it simple and easy to practice good oral health rituals, Philips Sonicare toothbrushes empower people to feel confident in their smiles and start their day off right.

"Whether it's a workout, getting ready in the morning or your daily toothbrushing ritual, an extra two minutes for self-care can boost your confidence and make you shine," said Brett Bardsley, Senior Director of Marketing for Philips Sonicare. "We all have those songs that can push us forward and make us feel unstoppable, and with Spotify we wanted to bring that to people in their everyday routines. We want people to feel that same sense of accomplishment with using our toothbrushes."

Inspired by the two minutes twice-a-day toothbrushing dentists recommend, the custom Spotify playlists offer motivational music based on listening habits to encourage listeners to adopt habits and create their best selves. The playlists use music to bring to life that feeling of hitting a stride and knowing you are giving something your best.

Visitors to philipssonicare.withspotify.com will be prompted to identify the moments where they need some extra motivation, such as a morning commute or a tough workout. Based on a single song and personalized user data, Spotify will share a completely customized, curated playlist with this information and listener habits to their Spotify library. After building a custom playlist, people can enter for a chance to win three months free of Spotify Premium and receive 15% off a Philips product on Philips.com. The microsite experience kicks off today and the sweepstake runs through November 30, 2022.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

About Spotify

Spotify transformed music listening forever when it launched in 2008. Discover, manage and share over 80 million tracks, including more than 4 million podcast titles, for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features for music including improved sound quality and an on-demand, offline, and ad-free music listening experience. Today, Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with 433m users, including 188m subscribers, across 183 markets.

