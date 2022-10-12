NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS TWO NEW RELEASES ON OCTOBER 28 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! Vol. 84' AND 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL CLASSIC ROCK!'

Submit a Tip
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series will be dropping two new releases on the same day. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 84 and NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock, will both be released October 28 on CD and digitally. NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock will also be available on vinyl, exclusively at Target. See full track lists for both releases below.

Preorder NOW:

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 84 (CD, Digital): HERE

NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock (CD, Vinyl, Digital): HERE

NOW 84 features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists including The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Post Malone, Sia, and more. Each numerical NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits.

NOW Classic Rock features 17 major hits from back in the day including Rod Stewart's "Maggie May," Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," "Walk This Way" by Aerosmith and several other classic rock anthems.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 105 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 84

  1. Thousand Miles - The Kid LAROI 
  2. Sunroof - NIcky Youre & dazy 
  3. Betty (Get Money) - Yung Gravy 
  4. Vegas - Doja Cat 
  5. Bad Habit - Steve Lacy 
  6. First Class - Jack Harlow 
  7. I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone (feat. Doja Cat) 
  8. 10 Things I Hate About You - Leah Kate 
  9. Unstoppable - Sia 
  10. DON'T YOU WORRY - Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta 
  11. Numb - Marshmello & Khalid 
  12. Grand - Kane Brown 
  13. Glimpse of Us - Joji 
  14. Wasted On You - Morgan Wallen 
  15. The Kind Of Love We Make - Luke Combs 
  16. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez 

NOW PRESENTS WHAT'S NEXT (sequenced):

17. Butterflies - Abe Parker 
     18. Sinners - Ari Abdul feat. Thomas LaRosa
     19. Trapped in Paradise - Cat Stamp
     20. Lovely - Kelly & Kyle

NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock

1. Queen

Another One Bites The Dust

2. The Who

Baba O'Riley

3. Elton John

Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

4. Thin Lizzy

The Boys Are Back in Town

5. Aerosmith

Walk This Way

6. Free

All Right Now

7. Bachman-Turner Overdrive

You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet

8. Alice Cooper

School's Out

9. T. Rex

Bang A Gong (Get It On)

10. Foreigner

Feels Like The First Time

11. Lynyrd Skynyrd

Free Bird

12. The Allman Brothers Band

Ramblin' Man

13. Elvin Bishop

Fooled Around and Fell in Love

14. Rod Stewart

Maggie May

15. Meat Loaf with Ellen Foley

Paradise by the Dashboard Light

16. Cheap Trick

I Want You to Want Me (Live at Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, JPN - April 1978)

17. Electric Light Orchestra

Don't Bring Me Down

