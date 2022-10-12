Kalderos Launches Discount Hub Solution to Simplify 340B Good Faith Inquiries for Safety-Net Providers

Amid unprecedented demand and extensive input from the provider community, Kalderos continues to innovate its leading Drug Discount Management platform.

Kalderos on track to double its revenue in 2022; provider engagement on Kalderos' platform jumps by 20 times.

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid unprecedented demand and extensive input from the provider, Kalderos, creator of the healthcare industry's first Drug Discount Management platform, today announced its innovative new Discount Hub solution that helps safety-net providers seamlessly navigate the 340B program.

Redefining how the business of healthcare performs.™ (PRNewsfoto/Kalderos) (PRNewswire)

By giving providers a simplified process to review their 340B claims, Discount Hub facilitates open and transparent communication with drug manufacturers and comes with tech support teams who ensure good faith inquiries are handled expeditiously and with confidence.

Discount Hub replaces the previous Review Tool functionality and is part of the reimagined Kalderos platform that delivers providers one centralized communication platform to quickly communicate with other relevant stakeholders for reaching resolutions on good faith inquiries. Providers can also access a new impact summary feature that produces reports detailing how much systemic noncompliance has been identified by each user.

"Our goal is to make participation in the 340B program a more simplified and collaborative experience for providers and other stakeholders," said Kalderos Head of Product, Engineering and Data, Jared Crapo. "Before Kalderos, 340B program participants were forced to navigate a complex and confusing process with very little communication and transparency, which often led to a high incidence of noncompliance and low levels of trust between stakeholders. Our solution provides a neutral multisided platform with robust backend support that fosters communication and quicker resolutions, allowing providers to spend more time focusing on what matters most — their patients."

Kalderos deeply understands the issues that providers face with the 340B program and is committed to listening intently to their ongoing challenges. In fact, Discount Hub's creation was inspired by direct feedback from many users employing the platform at dozens of provider organizations. Kalderos plans to continue incorporating more innovations over time based on those provider experiences.

Overall, providers are engaging with the Kalderos platform at unprecedented rates, jumping by as much as 20 times since 2018. Kalderos has helped facilitate nearly 1 million claim reviews and has more than 4,200 unique covered entities with Discount Hub accounts that span the nation. The company's continued growth and expanding footprint within the provider community are also leading to significant financial growth — with Kalderos expecting to double its revenue this year. Additionally, unlike many other digital health companies, Kalderos continues to hire across all of its teams, growing by approximately 40%.

About Kalderos

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the healthcare industry's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and algorithms to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and providers. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

