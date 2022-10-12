Algo Appoints Chris Nagelson To Global Advisory Board

TROY, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algo, a leading supply chain intelligence SaaS solutions provider, announced today that Chris Nagelson has joined its Global Advisory Board. Nagelson joins a group of eight other industry executives that have been identified to support Algo's continued growth through strategic guidance, thought leadership, and industry domain knowledge.

Earlier this year, Nagelson retired from a successful career at Walmart, most recently as their VP, DMM Entertainment Merchandising. The Chair of Algo's Advisory Board, David Warrick , who spent over 23 years at Microsoft, said "I am excited to welcome Chris to our fantastic group of supply chain domain experts." Warrick further explained, "Chris' industry expertise will be incredibly valuable to us as Algo continues to learn and grow."

"I am delighted to join the great team at Algo," said Nagelson. "Algo's supply chain solutions bring great value to the market and I look forward to adding value in support of Algo's continued growth."

"I am so excited and honored to welcome Chris to our Algo Advisory Board," said Amjad Hussain, Founder and CEO of Algo. "Chris' proven background in our supply chain domain will be an incredible asset to Algo's future."

The Algo Global Advisory Board will support Algo through providing strategic guidance and vision for product management, brand awareness, sales, marketing, and other strategic company objectives.

