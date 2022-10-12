2LaneLife and Top Motorcycle Rental Company EagleRider Announce Partnership, Discounts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a shared passion for motorcycles and exploring the open road, 2LaneLife is excited to announce a partnership with EagleRider – the world's leading motorcycle rental and tour company with over 200 locations worldwide.

From exploring national treasures to mind-blowing scenery, there's no better way to build memories than on a motorcycle, which the 2LaneLife team knows very well and documents on their popular YouTube® channel. And they want more people to experience that magic.

Whether looking to rent Harley-Davidson® motorcycles or any of the other options EagleRider provides, riders can now receive a 5% discount when booking through the 2LaneLife website or or receive 2 extra rental credits by using the code 2LaneLife when signing up for Club EagleRider during checkout.

"EagleRider couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our 30th Anniversary than kicking off this relationship with 2LaneLife," stated Joe Arellano, Senior Marketing Manager at EagleRider. "These two embody our core values and the reason EagleRider was founded many years ago: For the love of motorcycles, traveling the open road on two wheels and fulfilling dream rides around the world."

To learn more about the 2LaneLife collaboration with EagleRider and begin your next adventure, visit the following link: https://2lanelife.com/blogs/eaglerider/rentals

Also, be sure to subscribe to 2LaneLife's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/2lanelife

About:

2LaneLife is a team of motorcycle enthusiasts that decided to pursue their passion full-time while sharing their experiences with the world. What began as a simple YouTube channel has grown into a media and product company as well as a leading online store for motorcycle parts/gear as well as motorcycle rentals in collaboration with EagleRider.

Contact:

2LaneLife

info@2lanelife.com

(818) 340-0540

View original content:

SOURCE 2LaneLife