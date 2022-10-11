South Shore Stars Receives Transformative $1 Million Gift from Karen and Rob Hale

WEYMOUTH, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Shore Stars, a nonprofit provider of comprehensive early education and youth development programs for the communities south of Boston, announced it has received a transformative $1 million gift from Karen and Rob Hale through their family foundation, Fox Rock Foundation.

"As a long-term investment, the Hale family's gift will enable us to expand over time our reach in the community and what we're able to offer families," said South Shore Stars Executive Director Jennifer Curtis. "We will immediately allocate a portion of the funding to rescue and retain services around social emotional and clinical needs for students, families and staff at our Weymouth preschool location."

Adding to the Hale family's legacy of prolific philanthropic commitment, Fox Rock Foundation was created to inspire health in our communities and our environment, with more opportunity for all. The Foundation's recent gift to South Shore Stars serves as part of its current initiative to support a variety of causes and nonprofits across New England.

"South Shore Stars provides important services that allow parents the opportunity to work and aligns perfectly with one of our core missions of improving youth education in the region," commented Karen Hale of Fox Rock Foundation. "Throughout the COVID pandemic, for close to 500 South Shore children and their families, Stars was there with affordable childcare and educational resources that gives parents the financial security and dignity of being able to work."

"We cannot thank the Hale family enough for this generous gift and are excited to experience the first-hand impact of this endowment," added Curtis. "South Shore Stars is honored to be a conduit for the Hale family to continue its work improving the lives of our community members now and for years to come."

A non-profit serving financially and culturally diverse communities around the South Shore, Stars relies heavily on grants and philanthropy to fund its services.

"We are extremely grateful to the Hale family and for their generosity in providing the opportunity to sustain and grow an organization that's dedicated to the futures of so many of the local children and families that our staff supports," Curtis said.

About Fox Rock Foundation

Fox Rock Foundation is the private family foundation established by Karen and Rob Hale and their adult children, Trevor, Thomas, and Brett, to inspire health in our communities and our environment, with more opportunity for all. Building on the philanthropy of the Hales and their businesses, Fox Rock Foundation supports a wide variety of organizations within four principal areas of giving: education, health and wellbeing, conservation, and equality.

The Foundation's current focus is a series of grant partnerships with small and midsized nonprofits making a difference on a variety of causes in New England and beyond. Fox Rock Foundation builds on the philanthropy of Granite Telecommunications, where Rob is founder and CEO, Granite Gives Back, FoxRock Cares, and other personal giving by the Hales. Through a variety of giving channels, the Hale family has pledged or donated more than $300 million to a broad range of worthy causes.

About South Shore Stars

South Shore Stars is a nonprofit organization providing the highest quality early education and youth development programs for the communities south of Boston. Using a family support approach in collaboration with schools and other service providers, South Shore Stars aims to enhance the optimal growth of children from economically and culturally diverse families. It has been serving children and youth from newborn through 18 years of age for over 50 years.

