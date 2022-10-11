SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PLTR

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir" or the "Company") (NYSE: PLTR) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, and docketed under 22-cv-02384, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Palantir securities between November 9, 2021 and May 6, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Palantir securities during the Class Period, you have until November 14, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Palantir builds and deploys software platforms to assist the U.S. intelligence community in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The Company has two operating segments, commercial and government, with the latter primarily serving agencies in the U.S. federal government and non-U.S. governments. Palantir also invests in so-called "marketable securities" consisting of equity securities in publicly-traded companies.

Palantir has consistently described sources of geopolitical instability and other disruptions—e.g., armed conflicts, economic crises, and the COVID-19 pandemic—as tailwinds for its business, given that the Company's products and services are purportedly built to aid its customers in assessing and responding to such disruptions.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's earnings per share ("EPS") results; (ii) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues; (iii) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 ("Q1") EPS and second quarter 2022 ("Q2") sales outlook; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 9, 2022, Palantir issued a press release announcing its Q1 financial results and guidance for Q2. For Q1, Palantir announced adjusted EPS of $0.02, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 per share, noting on a conference call that the "[f]irst quarter adjusted [EPS of] $0.02 . . . includes a negative $0.02 impact driven primarily by unrealized losses on marketable securities." The Company also disclosed that government revenue grew by only 16% year-over-year for Q1, representing a significant slowdown in revenue growth compared to prior quarters, and that, for Q2, the Company expected $470 million in sales, compared to estimates of $483.76 million.

On this news, Palantir's stock price fell $2.02 per share, or 21.31%, to close at $7.46 per share on May 9, 2022.

As multiple news outlets reported that day, Palantir's significant decline in revenue growth, particularly from its government customers, surprised investors, especially given the ongoing geopolitical instability and other disruptions caused by, inter alia, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Russo-Ukrainian War—that is, precisely the type of destabilizing conditions that the Company had previously touted as tailwinds for its business.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

