Geisinger Health Plan Medicaid exceeds expectations and adds over 95,000 new members statewide

DANVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Medicaid expansion announced earlier this year, Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) enrolled over 95,000 new Medicaid members statewide, effective Sept. 1. With these new members, Geisinger Health Plan Medicaid now serves more than 325,000 Pennsylvanians across all 67 counties.

Geisinger Health Plan is one of five health plans managing care in Pennsylvania for an estimated 2.8 million recipients eligible for Medical Assistance.

"We're excited to add so many new members to Geisinger Health Plan — and we look forward to providing resources to address drivers of health, such as food security and transportation, that impact health outcome," said Kurt Wrobel, president of Geisinger Health Plan. "Geisinger Health Plan Family is designed to help our Medicaid members get access to the health services and community resources they need to improve their health and well-being. We welcome them to the Geisinger family."

For those eligible for Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania, GHP Family offers many services that are covered at no cost, including doctor's visits, preventive services, diabetes care, prescription drugs and more. Coverage also includes valuable extras like health and wellness programs, mental health and substance abuse resources, online tools, and enhanced vision and dental benefits.

You must be enrolled in Medicaid with the Department of Human Services (DHS). You can then choose a plan and enroll online using the PA Enrollment Services website or by calling 800-440-3989 (TTY: 800-618-4225) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more about Geisinger Health Plan Family Medicaid coverage at ghpfamily.com.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a Research Institute, and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,700 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

