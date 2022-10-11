Former NFL Greats Partner with Leading Pork Rind Brand During Annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day Campaign

Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds Support Coach Ditka's Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund in 14th Annual Campaign

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds has announced its fourteenth annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day campaign. The beloved foodie holiday, which has gained national recognition as being tied to its founding brands, will again support Coach Ditka's Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF). Consumers can participate in this year's "Sacks for Snacks" Sweepstakes, leading up to the biggest football day of the season on February 12th, as Southern Recipe Small Batch brings awareness to the pork rind category, overall. By playing along, consumers will have a chance to win $5,000, autographed merchandise, pork rinds and more. The partnership will also simultaneously raise awareness and funds for GGAF. Ambassadors this season are Carl Eller and Mike Golic.

Now through Pork Rind Appreciation Day, fans are invited to enter by picking the pro-football team they think will get the most sacks during the following week’s games! Each week, one randomly selected entry will win a case of pork rinds for every sack their selected team has made. Every entry is also a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 and a year’s worth of pork rinds! Fans are encouraged to visit PorkRindAppreciationDay.com. (PRNewswire)

The "Sacks for Snacks" theme this year will celebrate the history and love of football, shared by some of the National Football League's (NFL) most beloved players who have since left the field. 2022/2023 GGAF spokesperson Carl Eller, former defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Famer, racked up over 130 sacks during his 15 years in the NFL. Also representing GGAF this year is Mike Golic, former defensive tackle for the Houston Oilers and Philadelphia Eagles. Golic is also known for his 23 years as a radio host and analyst for ESPN, most notably as co-host of ESPN Radio's Mike & Mike from 2000 to 2017.

"It's such a pleasure to be able to work with Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund each year. Raising awareness for such a special charity and celebrating Pork Rind Appreciation Day, simultaneously is such a highlight for our entire team every year," says Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Southern Recipe Small Batch and Advisory Council Member for GGAF. "After the cameras stop focusing on these players, their lives still carry on. However, they typically suffer physically, mentally, and emotionally from the consequences of harsh play. This is an important way we're able to give back."

GGAF is an organization close to the hearts of many involved in the lives of football players after they leave the limelight. They often struggle with health insurance, retirement programs and medical expenses. GGAF works diligently to help those in need, the forgotten players who no longer have the attention and support they once possessed but desperately need. In an extraordinary effort each year, Southern Recipe works to raise unprecedented awareness through a campaign America can get behind: Pork Rind Appreciation Day.

About Southern Recipe Small Batch

Southern Recipe Small Batch, a division of Southern Recipe – "The tastiest crunch in the South" – is a small batch, handcrafted brand of pork rinds. Developed with the purpose of delivering iconic flavor in a nostalgic recipe, Southern Recipe Small Batch offers this traditionally indulgent Southern snack in internationally inspired flavors that boast eight grams of protein, low carbs and are naturally gluten free. For additional information, visit www.SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com .

About Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund

The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) is a non-stock, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing financial grants and 'pro bono' medical assistance to retired NFL players in dire need. The organization focuses on the humanitarian side of post-football related issues, which include coordination of social services to retired players who are in need due to a variety of reasons including inadequate disability and/or pensions. For additional information, visit www.GridironGreats.org .

