Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot & World Business Chicago Welcome the First Ever "Gen Z VCs Future-of-Chicago Summit"

300+ Gen Z VCs, founders, angel investors, startup enthusiasts, and aspiring VCs from the across the country are in Chicago today for this first-of-its-kind, global event

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joins World Business Chicago and Gen Z VCs today to welcome more than 300 Gen Z VCs, investors, founders, and startup enthusiasts for a sold-out Gen Z VCs Future-of-Chicago Summit. Today's event marks the first time this annual event is occurring in the Midwest. The summit is led by Gen Z VCs and World Business Chicago, with the support of more than 20 partners. Mayor Lightfoot also proclaimed October 7, 2022 as "Gen Z VCs Day" in Chicago.

"Chicago is proud to host the convening of the next generation of leaders and innovators and creators, from Gen Z VCs, to founders, angel investors, startup enthusiasts, and aspiring VCs," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I believe the future of our city, and even our world, could be incubating here in Chicago. From legacy industry to emerging ecosystems, business is rapidly innovating thanks to the ideas, inventions and investments of this emerging and younger community of entrepreneurs."

Gen Z VCs is a collective of 17,000+ young venture capitalists (VCs), angel investors, founders, startup enthusiasts, and aspiring VCs. This global organization strives to make venture capital more transparent and welcoming for the next generation of investors and founders through several initiatives, which has grown into a larger Gen Z movement since its founding. The community serves as the central place where young people in venture capital can collaborate, connect Gen Z founders with like-minded young investors, and elevate Gen Z perspectives and voices.

"I'm so grateful to Mayor Lightfoot and World Business Chicago who truly believe in our mission: to elevate the Gen Z perspective and voices of our community in the global VC ecosystem," said Meagan Loyst, Founder of Gen Z VCs."With today officially proclaimed as 'Gen Z VC Day' in Chicago, I'm so proud of the way the Chicago community has come together to make this global event possible."

Gen Z VCs Future-of-Chicago Summit 2022 is presented by World Business Chicago, the city's private-public economic development agency chaired by the Mayor. World Business Chicago's innovation and venture programs strive to drive inclusive growth and opportunity for the city's tech, innovation, and startup ecosystem. World Business Chicago's flagship programs include the Chicago Venture Summit series, Startup Chicago, ThinkChicago, and Venture Engine with the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition (ISTC). Today's Gen Z VCs Future-of-Chicago Summit follows yesterday's sold-out Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Logistics with more than 800 registered participants, the largest Chicago Venture Summit ever.

"Cities must be deeply invested in their local startup ecosystems, and this includes Gen Z VCs" said Abin Kuriakose, Executive Vice President of Innovation and Venture Strategy for World Business Chicago, and lead organizer of the Chicago Venture Summit series. "Our collective work for the VC ecosystem must be innovative, inclusive, and values driven - and we have a global partner in Gen Z VCs that we love to work with. I'm so excited for today and the future."

Today's Gen Z VC summit includes keynotes, panels, a startup showcase, and networking sessions featuring Chicago's leading founders, startup CEOs, technologists, and STEM-focused students.

"We're proud to welcome Gen Z VCs from across Chicago, the Midwest, and around the country to Chicago," said Landon Campbell, Chicago General Manager for Drive Capital. "As the startup capital for the Midwest, this is our moment to connect like-minded investors and technologists with our thriving local startup ecosystem."

"This is a powerful community for the entire VC sector," said Haley Kwait Zollo, Partner for Starting Line. "As one of the nation's most active emerging startup hubs, there is no better city to host today's Gen Z VC event."

"As a student here in Chicago, I'm inspired by our city's founders and local startup community," said Lauren Huttner, a Gen Z VCs member in Chicago and current undergraduate student at Northwestern University. "I'm proud to be part of a growing Gen Z VC community which is building a more inclusive, collaborative, and transparent startup and VC ecosystem."

Gen Z VCs salutes the iconic Chicago Bulls organization for inviting all Gen Z VCs Summit participants to attend tonight's preseason game at the United Center. The Chicago Bulls are a World Business Chicago board member.

