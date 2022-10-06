Vistria Portfolio Resources Group (PRG) Expands Portfolio Support with Three Key Additions

New Additions Advance PRG Value-Add Services Across Technology, Human Capital, DEI and Impact

Calvin Chock named Head of Digital Transformation

Deepti Singh named Operating Director, Human Capital

Susan Edwards named Operating Director, DEI & Impact

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VistriaPRG, LLC ("PRG"), the in-house team of professionals at The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria") that supports management teams as they lead their companies to achieve top growth and performance potential, has appointed Calvin Chock as Head of Digital Transformation, Deepti Singh as Operating Director, Human Capital and Susan Edwards as Operating Director, DEI & Impact. Together, they will expand the firm's functional capabilities and expertise in digital enablement, human capital optimization, DEI, and Impact.

"We are pleased to welcome Calvin, Deepti and Susan to our growing PRG team as we continue to bolster Vistria's support capabilities," Partner and PRG co-head Tory Ramaker said. "The continued investment in PRG resources enables us to help management teams drive value across their companies bolstering faster and more efficient growth, as well as achieve goals on critical Impact efforts, which collectively contribute to the outsized returns we seek for our investors."

"With these hires, we are now at 12 team members in PRG and we continue to execute our original vision of helping middle-market companies in our portfolio achieve their growth objectives. We want to make sure each of our management teams have the full set of resources available to them from the Vistria network. Our value creation process and our experiences from working with all of our portfolio companies combine to help our CEOs accomplish their objectives as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Partner and PRG co-head Jon Samuels.

As Head of Digital Transformation, Chock will support Vistria's portfolio companies on large-scale IT and digital initiatives, which will include developing customer-facing applications, building data and analytics capabilities, and automating manual processes. Chock will also oversee Vistria's Cybersecurity Assurance program, a cross-portfolio effort to help companies actively mitigate risks by analyzing their information security and privacy vulnerabilities. Prior to joining The Vistria Group, Chock was the Chief Product Officer at Clover Health, a technology-driven company offering Medicare Advantage and value-based care services. He previously led Engineering and Product Development Management at McKesson's Specialty Division, overseeing a large portfolio of healthcare applications and analytics, and served in engineering and system architect roles across various industries at BMS (OTN), Siebel, KLA Tencor and OMIX.

Commenting on his appointment, Chock said, "I am excited to join Vistria's growing team and support its portfolio companies as they scale through efficient and secure IT infrastructure processes, enhanced by growth-enabling digital capabilities."

Deepti Singh joins Vistria as Operating Director, Human Capital, and will support portfolio company talent assessment, development, human capital planning, and executive searches, as well as advise management teams on other human capital-related topics. Prior to The Vistria Group, Singh was a senior leader of Russell Reynolds Associates, where she led top management searches for public and private equity-backed companies. She previously held an HR leadership role at a financial services institution and spent her early career at Towers Watson helping clients increase organizational performance by maximizing investment in people linked to business strategy.

"I've watched Vistria grow the strength of its talent and consistently execute on its impact mission, a purpose that resonates with me personally and professionally," Singh said. "I look forward to supporting Vistria's goal of helping our companies make talent a differentiating factor in driving growth and performance."

Susan Edwards will join Vistria in October as Operating Director, DEI & Impact. She will work with Vistria management teams to further advance their DEI and Impact strategies. Susan has focused on Impact investing throughout her career, most recently as a senior member of the Program Management team at Management Leaders of Tomorrow ("MLT"). Prior to MLT, she held various investment management and executive roles within private equity and the not-for-profit sector. "I'm thrilled to join the Vistria Group and for the opportunity to advance the work Vistria has been leading in DEI and Impact. Vistria's scale, track record, and commitment to operational excellence, value creation, DEI and Impact make this the ideal platform for me to leverage my experience as an investor, nonprofit leader and DEI innovator in the most impactful way. I look forward to robust collaboration with our leadership teams across the firm's investment verticals."

PRG works alongside Vistria's investment professionals and operating partners to support portfolio management teams in the development and execution of strategic and operational value creation plans, key company initiatives, and knowledge sharing. The PRG team also includes Michael Song, Nithin Kuchibhotla and Sara Woolbright — each recently promoted to Principal — and Mackenzie Turner, Director of Impact and Policy, all of whom have been integral in developing Vistria PRG into what it is today.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, education and financial services that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. With nearly $8 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group believes it has delivered attractive returns for its investors while achieving positive outcomes for its portfolio companies, and the lives and livelihoods it supports. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

About Vistria PRG

Members of Vistria PRG, LLC ("PRG") provide various services to one or more portfolio companies of private investment funds managed by The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria"), including without limitation, operational support, specialized operations and consulting services, related services and/or other services to, or in connection with, such portfolio companies. PRG members are employees of Vistria PRG, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company owned jointly by Vistria's Co-CEO's that is under common control and ownership with Vistria. PRG members are not employees of Vistria. In certain cases, PRG members have attributes of Vistria personnel (for instance, they may have dedicated office space, receive Vistria administrative support services, participate in general meetings or events for Vistria personnel), even though they are not employees or personnel of Vistria.

