NFT Minted of Record-Breaking Moment Using The Sportafi App

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentous occasions inevitably draw large crowds. In the years that follow, those who claim to be members of the crowds grow larger until anyone who has heard of an event claims to have been there.

Baseball history is made when in the very first at bat of the game the New York Yankees Right Fielder hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers into the left field bleachers. Only a few rows away from where the ball landed, Sportafi CEO Jeremy Blackburn and in-house general counsel Bryan McArdle make history of their own by minting an NFT of the record breaking event using the Sportafi App.

This was not a regular photo image NFT. The NFT minted utilizes Sportafi's multi-patented integrated platform technology that immutably records metadata of where, when, who and what. The location, Globe LIfe Park (even as specific as their presence in left field ), the time of the game, and the biometric identities of Mssrs Blackburn and McArdle were all recorded into the NFT metadata at the time of minting which produced a dynamic QR Code for future validation and reference. Minted on the Ethereum blockchain there will be no question as to the truth of their attendance.

Sportafi, a Black Ink Technologies Corp subsidiary, connects physical objects, services, and events (like the attendance of the game last night) uniquely allowing 'Touch Audit" validation and confirmations for digital assets, and tokens, such as NFT's. Black Ink Tech's apps are in the Apple Store "Test Flight" approval process and are expected to allow fans the opportunity to create their immutable record and memorabilia confirmations in the near future enhancing their experiences. Fans will no longer need to trust in the authenticity of a photograph, autograph, or collectible, the truth will be in the palm of their hand. For more information about how this works, go to Sportafi.com.

