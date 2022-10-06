MicroPort Orthopedics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with Global Vice President of Marketing and Professional Education and North America Vice President of Sales

Strategic new hires join medical device company to accelerate US and global commercial operations

ARLINGTON, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Orthopedics, a global leader in orthopedic devices and technologies, announces today the expansion of its commercial leadership team with two strategic hires: Brian Collins is joining as Global Vice President of Marketing and Professional Education and Shawn Gabriel as Vice President of Sales, North America. Both Brian and Shawn have extensive experience in sales and marketing for medical devices.

Brian brings more than 12 years of experience in the medical device industry leading strategy and execution to the MicroPort Orthopedics team. In his most recent role as Global Vice President of Marketing and Medical Education for ZimVie, he guided the successful spin-off from Zimmer Biomet. Prior to ZimVie, Brian held various roles in Sales, National Accounts, and Marketing for companies such as Stryker, DePuy Synthes, and Zimmer Biomet. As MicroPort Orthopedics VP of Marketing and Professional Education, Brian is excited to leverage their clinical implant history, paired with upcoming enabling technology launches, to improve surgical guidance for their customers and improve outcomes for their patients.

Shawn has over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry leading sales teams and exceeding performance goals. Shawn has worked for Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Tornier, and HillRom. During the various roles held at these companies, he has continuously demonstrated excellence in revenue growth, sales team effectiveness, and solution selling of medical devices. He has experience in leading sales teams within an independent distribution network, as well as direct sales. In his previous roles, Shawn has consistently fostered cultures aligned with company values and focused on delivering performance as a cohesive unit. As MicroPort Orthopedics VP of Sales for North America, Shawn will bring his experience and leadership to align and exceed sales goals.

"Brian and Shawn's expertise will equip our commercial leadership team with the tools necessary to continue our strategic growth in the US and beyond," said Rob Cripe, Chief Commercial Officer of MicroPort Orthopedics. "These additions to our team are another way that MicroPort is prioritizing advancing itself as a leader in the medical device industry."

About MicroPort Orthopedics

MicroPort Orthopedics leverages extensive experience in orthopedics and excellent clinical results to improve patient outcomes and drive provider satisfaction across the globe. The mission of MicroPort Orthopedics is to become the trusted partner of healthcare professionals who share a belief that hip and knee replacements of the past are not good enough for the patient today. In partnership with surgeons, MicroPort helps patients get back on their feet quickly. With a focus on innovation combined with demonstrated capability to deliver the resources of an industry leader, MicroPort Orthopedics is helping patients worldwide achieve full function faster each and every day. To learn more, visit www.microportortho.com.

