Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Invitation to Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day 29 November 2022

Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day will be held on 29 November 2022 at 10.00 - 17.00 CET.

 LUND, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the day, executive management will outline the strategic direction and operational performance as well as a deep dive into specific business areas and the opportunities ahead.

The CMD will this year be held at Alfa Laval's site in Söborg outside Copenhagen.

To participate, please register on Alfa Laval's website | Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day 2022 latest 14 November.

For more information:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: johan.lundin@alfalaval.com
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobil: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Executive Assistant
Mail: beata.ardhe@alfalaval.com
Tel: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobil: +46 709 36 65 26

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/invitation-to-alfa-laval-s-capital-markets-day-29-november-2022,c3644081

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-alfa-lavals-capital-markets-day-29-november-2022-301642642.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.