Accuray to Host Meeting with Analysts and Investors at ASTRO on October 24, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) discussion with analysts and investors on Monday, October 24, 2022, in conjunction with the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting. The event will take place in person at the ASTRO meeting and on a virtual platform, with presentations beginning at 3:30 pm CT (4:30 pm ET).

The meeting will feature KOLs providing their perspective on clinical innovation and the future of radiation therapy, and sharing their first-hand experiences using Accuray technology. Guests must register in advance to participate in the Accuray meeting with analysts and investors. Please RSVP here by October 18, 2022. A replay of the meeting will be available on the company's website following the event.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Investor Contact

Aman Patel, CFA

Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke

+1 (443) 450-4191

aman.patel@westwicke.com

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

