Loansifter PPE Introduces New API Functionality to Automate the Seamless Exchange of Data Between Brokers and Their New and Existing Technology Partners

Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, has released new API capabilities that automate the exchange of data between mortgage brokers using the Loansifter product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine and third-party integration partners

With the ability to automate the transfer of data, brokers using the Loansifter PPE can help mitigate risk and operate more efficiently by reducing manual processes

The launch of these API capabilities supports Optimal Blue's ongoing commitment to an API-first strategy, as well as its focus on bringing more price transparency to consumer interactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced the launch of new API capabilities for the Loansifter product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine to support the automated exchange of data between mortgage brokers and integration partners. The industry-leading Loansifter PPE, offered by Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, was built specifically for brokers and supports best execution searches across more than 120 investors. As an open-source tool, the Loansifter PPE now allows third-party integration partners to conveniently access rates from their existing broker clients, as well as prospective broker clients, via API connections.

"Loansifter has been the premier engine for mortgage brokers for over a decade, and now it delivers even greater utility and accuracy to brokers and integration partners alike," said Scott Happ, president of the Optimal Blue division of Black Knight. "Technology providers can now automate access to rates without relying on manual data transfer from brokers, helping both parties increase efficiencies while avoiding errors and reducing risk."

New API capabilities also support Optimal Blue's ongoing commitment to an API-first strategy -- building on efforts to lead the industry in pricing innovation and accessibility through both the Loansifter PPE and the Optimal Blue PPE.

"We understand the value an API platform brings to our clients and integration partners, and this is a testament to our focus on serving the industry's needs," Happ continued. "Providers now have access to thousands of brokers ready to share their rates, and brokers have an effortless connection to third parties that can help them advance their business goals."

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

