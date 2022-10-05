Anritsu Enhances Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A to Support PCI Express® 6.0 Base Specification Rx Test

Single-instrument Solution Addresses High-speed Interconnect Designs for 5G Data Centers and Services

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company announces that its Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A now supports the PCI Express® 6.0 (PCIe® 6.0) Base Specification Receiver Test (Rx Test) and has been further enhanced with an SKP function to filter SKP packets to support separate clock architecture (SRNS). As a result, one MP1900A supports PCIe 3.0 to PCIe 6.0 and can calibrate stressed test signals and measure jitter tolerance using a real-time oscilloscope to provide engineers with an efficient solution to verify their high-speed interconnect designs for 5G data centers and services.

Because PCIe 6.0 is the first standard to support emerging technologies, such as PAM4 modulation and Forward Error Correction (FEC), it requires test methods to evaluate the quality of 32 Gbaud PAM4 signals with a one-third smaller eye opening. It also must measure the bit error rate (BER) and evaluate FEC. The MP1900A is well suited for conducting such measurements.

The MP1900A PCIe 6.0 solution provides each preset and compliance test pattern required by PCIe 6.0. It also has a built-in SKP filter function for common and separate clocks (SRNS), in addition to real-time FEC uncorrectable error measurement. Test time is reduced, as the software automates stressed signal calibration and BER measurements for efficient evaluation. Device margin tests are supported, as the MP1900A has measurement functions, such as high-quality pulse pattern generator (PPG) waveforms, high-sensitivity reception PAM4 error detector (ED), and various jitter and vertical noise generation.

Future PCIe 6.0 CEM specifications can be easily supported, due to the MP1900A's flexible multi-channel platform and software architecture. Anritsu is continuing to develop forthcoming quality evaluation for PCIe equipment by actively proposing new technologies to PCI-SIG®, and extending the MP1900A functions with a focus on the PCIe 6.0 Base Specification Compliance Test.

MP1900A Product Outline

The Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A is a high-performance BERT for Rx tests of high-speed computing and data communications interfaces, including PCIe, USB, Thunderbolt™, and 400/800GbE. Link Training Status State Machine (LTSSM) functions are supported by an industry-best level PAM4/NRZ PPG for high-quality waveforms, high-sensitivity input ED, high-accuracy jitter generation source (SJ, RJ, SSC, BUJ), and vertical noise generation source (CM-I/DM-I and white noise), facilitating various applications, including compliance and margin tests, as well as troubleshooting.

