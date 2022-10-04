Time4Learning Launches New Middle School Electives

The elective program will help students discover hidden talents, skills, and abilities while paving the way for high school course selections, career exploration, and college studies.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Time4Learning , an award-winning online homeschooling curriculum, has launched its first-ever suite of elective courses for middle school students . The new courses are now available as add-on options to the homeschooling program.

(PRNewsfoto/Time4Learning) (PRNewswire)

Time4Learning's electives offer middle school students a diverse selection of courses. From courses that teach critical life skills, such as time and stress management, to those that allow students to increase their proficiency in Microsoft Word®, Excel®, Outlook®, and PowerPoint®, its robust lineup of electives is the perfect complement to its main subjects.

"Just as core subjects - math and language arts - are vital for strengthening students' cognitive abilities and critical thinking skills, electives offer a pathway for them to uncover passions and learn about themselves," said John Edelson, founder and president of Time4lLearning. "Our high school electives have helped families deepen their children's education, and we wanted to provide this same opportunity for middle schoolers."

With an abundance of offerings allowing students to explore new areas and discover their strengths, the new middle school electives feature practical computer courses that appeal to today's digital natives, as well as programs that tap into popular interests. "Middle School Computer Science," "Introduction to Art" and "Lifetime Fitness" are some of the options provided to students in grades six through eight. Time4Learning's new middle school electives join its existing high school electives courses .

Since 2014, Time4Learning has provided homeschoolers with diverse learning experiences that allow parents to focus on their child's needs and interests. Not only do electives allow students to explore personal interests, they also can offer middle school students a creative outlet to express themselves.

"Middle school is a critical age where children begin to explore who they are by making their own choices," said Edelson. "Giving children a say in their education provides pre-teens with an outlet to exercise their curiosity and independence in a productive way."

Time4Learning is $24.95 per month for PreK-8th grade for the first student, and $14.95 for each additional student. High school monthly enrollment is $34.95 per student. In addition to electives, Time4Learning offers Time4MathFacts and Time4Languages to active members for an additional fee.

Interested families may visit Time4Learning.com for information on getting started , including member stories and video demos.

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning, a Cambium Learning Group company, is an award-winning, online curriculum for at-home use. The PreK-12th grade coursework teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, Time4MathFacts is also available to help with that skill area. Parents use the popular platform to reinforce key concepts during summer, supplement schoolwork, or as a main academic curriculum for homeschooling.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Medium . The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Time4Learning