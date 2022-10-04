South Street Securities Holdings Secures $90 Million in Capital from BlackRock and BC Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. ("South Street") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of $90 million secured notes and warrants to certain funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock") and BC Partners, Inc. ("BC Partners").

South Street Securities Holdings Inc (PRNewsfoto/South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Jim Tabacchi, Chief Executive Officer of South Street, commented, "I am delighted that BlackRock and BC Partners are partnering with us. This capital allows us to accelerate the growth of our finance and technology businesses."

Mark Lawrence, Managing Director at BlackRock, stated, "We are enthusiastic about our partnership with Jim and the South Street team." Steve Kavulich, Director at BlackRock, added, "Jim and his senior team have done an excellent job of building South Street over nearly two decades and we're excited to partner with him as he continues to grow the business", while Ted Goldthorpe, Head of BC Partners Credit, added, "We are pleased to be aligned with BlackRock in this facility for South Street, a long-standing relationship of BC Partners."

Pi Capital International ("Pi Capital"), SHEUMACK GMA ("SGMA"), and AmeriVet Securities, Inc. ("AmeriVet") served as financial advisors to South Street in this transaction.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA mortgage origination hedging and equity finance, Matrix Applications, LLC, a technology and back-office services company, South Street Capital Management, LLC, an asset management company, and AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a service-disabled veteran and minority owned broker dealer.

About BC Partners, Inc.

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over $40 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 117 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €149 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity fund.

BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.

About Pi Capital International LLC

Pi Capital provides financial advisory services enabling clients to make and execute the strategic decisions needed for success in domestic and global markets. All regulated activities conducted through affiliate Marco Polo Securities (member FINRA/SIPC).

About SHEUMACK GMA

SHEUMACK GMA is an independent investment banking and strategic advisory firm providing analytically rigorous advice on mergers, acquisitions and financing transactions along with strategic planning, research, valuations and appraisals to companies, corporate boards and special committees, leading entrepreneurs and institutional investors shaping the global financial services industry including the technology companies redefining financial market structure. powering them. All securities, if when and as offered, are offered through SGMA Capital Markets Limited, affiliate under common ownership and member FINRA and SIPC.

About AmeriVet Securities, Inc.

AmeriVet is a dual registered Service-disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with a mission to provide first class capital markets and financial services across multiple lines of business, while producing meaningful opportunities and results within the veteran community.

Contact

Colleen Judge

colleen.judge@sssnyc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.