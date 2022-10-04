Mindvalley Founder Vishen's Groundbreaking Third Book, "The 6 Phase Meditation Method," An Immediate National Bestseller

The Personal Growth Expert's Must-read New Book Receives Accolades from USA Today, Los Angeles Times, Publisher's Weekly, Among Others

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vishen, mindfulness expert and founder of top personal growth brand Mindvalley , has once again been named a national bestselling author for his newest book THE 6 PHASE MEDITATION METHOD: The Proven Technique to Supercharge Your Mind, Manifest Your Goals and Make Magic in Minutes a Day (September 20, 2022; Rodale Books). Since its release earlier this month, the book has topped numerous bestseller lists, including USA Today , Los Angeles Times , and Publisher's Weekly , among others.

Global turmoil, uncertainty, and fear have all contributed to the collective spike in anxiety over the past three years, and according to Stress.org , this trend is only continuing to increase in 2022. As a result, many people have implemented meditation and other mindful practices into their daily routines. With such a strong need for mental health resources, The 6 Phase Meditation could not come at a better time. World-renowned actor and film producer Gerard Butler attests to the book's impact, stating "that meditation is so incredible. That's a planet changer. If everybody did this, our world would be a very different place. Our future would not seem so bleak."

The 6 Phase Meditation Method condenses the wisdom of nearly 1,000 neuroscientists, monks, yogis, and meditation experts into a hyper-efficient programming script that readers can run through as they prepare for the day. It's a radical reinvention of meditation that will give readers the tools to:

Become better and kinder versions of themselves

Increase happiness by focusing on love, compassion, gratitude, and peace

Discover their vision for the future, visualize their perfect day, and count their blessings

Seek deeper, more intimate relationships with their loved ones

Make a meaningful impact on the world through their work

This transcendent sequence will produce peak states in just minutes a day, all by following six key phases: love and compassion, happiness and gratitude, peace and forgiveness, vision for your future, mastering your day, and support and blessing.

The bestseller announcement also comes off of the recent 6 Phase Meditation launch event in Los Angeles, where Vishen and over 1,000 fans celebrated the book release and attended workshops with curated guest teachers including Tim Storey, Dr. Laura Berman, and Natasha Graziano.

Vishen's approach to meditation has caught the attention of Grammy award-winning artists, CEOs, and professional athletes in almost every major US sporting league. The 6 Phase Meditation Method has been endorsed by top names including NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez, NBA star Reggie Jackson, singer/songwriter Miguel, Canadian tennis champion Bianca Andreescu (who credits the method with helping her win the US Open in 2019), Jillian Michaels, Jay Shetty, Dr. Shefali, and more.

The 6 Phase Meditation is available everywhere books are purchased.

About Mindvalley:

Mindvalley is the world's most powerful transformation platform with a mission to help people step into their greatness. From longevity and wellness, to peak performance and spirituality, we provide leading-edge personal growth programs from today's brightest teachers to create a more conscious and connected world. Mindvalley's learning platform, called 'Quest', introduces a new way of learning that creates 5x better results in human transformation by combining leading technology with great storytelling, brilliant teachers, learning theory and community interaction. Mindvalley reaches more than 195 countries and has a collective community of 20 million fans. Visit Mindvalley.com , and follow us on Mindvalley Talks , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube for life-changing teachings.

About Vishen:

Vishen is one of the architects of modern personal growth, elevating many brilliant and recognizable names in the industry. He created Mindvalley, the world's most powerful life transformation platform that now boasts a following of 20 million people across 195 countries. He has launched and supported hundreds of leading personal growth experts in the last decade, including Marisa Peer, brain coach Jim Kwik, and Dr. Shefali, who have some of the leading programs on the Mindvalley app.

Vishen has written two bestselling books, including The Code Of The Extraordinary Mind , which became No. 1 in the world on Amazon Kindle, and The Buddha and The Badass , which landed in the No. 1 coveted spot on the Wall Street Journal bestseller list. His show, The Mindvalley Podcast , has more than 22 million downloads and is ranked among the top 5% of all podcasts worldwide.

