HanAll's Second FcRn Inhibitor HL161ANS to be Added to the Development Program of its Licensed Partner

Immunovant, a HanAll's licensed partner, unveiled its plan to develop a new FcRn inhibitor, HL161ANS (also known as IMVT-1402)

In animal studies, HL161ANS indicated deep IgG reductions similar to batoclimab with no or minimal impact on albumin and LDL cholesterol level

Batoclimab (formerly known as HL161BKN) and HL161ANS originated from HanAll. Both were licensed to Roivant in 2017

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS), a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicine, clarified that the new FcRn inhibitor HL161ANS (IMVT-1402), unveiled by its licensed partner Immunovant as a new development program, is a compound discovered and developed by HanAll. Both batoclimab and HL161ANS compounds were licensed to Roivant Sciences in regions including North America, South America, and Europe in 2017. HL161ANS demonstrated deep IgG lowering similar to batoclimab with no or minimal impact on albumin and low-density lipoprotein in animal studies.

"We are excited with the potential contribution our second FcRn inhibitor HL161ANS can make to patients suffering from severe autoimmune diseases," said Sean Jeong, M.D., CEO of HanAll Biopharma. "HL161ANS, as well as batoclimab, is another example of HanAll's advanced antibody development capability. HanAll will continue to invest globally in its R&D to deliver innovative medicines to the patients," he added.

About HanAll Biopharma Co., Ltd.

HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS) is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in 1973, with a mission of making meaningful contributions to patients' lives by introducing innovative, impactful therapies to address severe unmet medical needs. HanAll has been operating a portfolio of pharmaceutical products in areas ranging from endocrine, circulatory, and urologic diseases for more than 49 years.

HanAll has also expanded its focus to ophthalmology, immunology, oncology and neurology to discover and develop innovative medicines for patients with diseases for which there are no effective treatments. A leading pipeline asset, HL161BKN (INN: batoclimab), an anti-FcRn antibody drug, is in Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials across the world for the treatment of rare autoimmune disorders including myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, neuromyelitis optica, and immune thrombocytopenia. Another main asset, HL036 (INN: tanfanercept), an anti-TNF alpha protein drug, is in Phase 3 clinical trials in the US and China for the treatment of dry eye disease.

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements HANALL (the company, we) makes concerning its 2022 business and financial outlook and related plans, the therapeutic potential of its product candidates, the intended results of its strategy and the company, and its collaboration partners', advancement of, and anticipated clinical development, data readouts and regulatory milestones and plans, including the timing of planned clinical trials and expected data readouts, the design of future clinical trials and the timing and outcome of regulatory filings and regulatory approvals. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors our expectations regarding its the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, preclinical and clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, our reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of our product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technologies and drugs, our limited operating history, and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Korea Stock Exchange (KRX) filings and reports, including in our most recent annual report as well as subsequent filings and reports filed by the company with the KRX. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by Korean law and regulations.

