Cowbell joins the Small Business Digital Alliance as a National Member

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced national membership with the Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA) , the public-private co-sponsorship between the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Business Forward, Inc . The Alliance, which focuses on connecting small business leaders with the tools and resources needed to start, expand, and scale businesses to success, aligns with Cowbell's commitment to provide SMEs with continued cyber insurance education, encouraging continued resiliency growth through public-private sector collaboration.

Recent research by Intuit QuickBooks, found that 42% of SMEs say they've already experienced a cybersecurity breach and more than one in five, around 23%, describe cyberattacks as one of the biggest threats to their business. In response to data like this, Cowbell joined the Alliance to better serve and interact with SMEs by spearheading awareness of cyber insurance and increasing SME cyber coverage. Through the SBDA, small businesses and entrepreneurs can benefit from Cowbell's extensive cyber insurance resources in the Alliance's Digital Tool Library , including:

Cyber Insurance For Dummies Book

The Cowbell Factors Podcast

Cowbell Factors: Continuous Risk Rating

Cybersecurity Awareness Training for Policyholders

"Four out of five SMEs do not have financial protection from evolving cyber threats. With a constantly changing threat landscape, our approach of adaptive cyber insurance means that our coverage aligns with evolving risk," said Jack Kudale, founder and CEO at Cowbell. "By partnering with the Small Business Digital Alliance as a National Member, we can have a greater impact on SMEs to help them learn, evolve and achieve cyber resiliency in a world full of highly sophisticated threats."

Cowbell is also participating in educational webinars on a quarterly basis with Administrator Guzman and the other National Members. The Q3 webinar took place on September 27 on the topic of "Powering the American Dream: Three key elements for small business financial success." A recording of this webinar is available at https://www.smallbusinessdigitalalliance.com/live/ . The next webinar will be held in November.

"The SBDA provides the resources - including best practices, digital tools, and industry expertise from our National Members - our small business community needs to navigate unforeseen challenges. With Cowbell, small businesses can learn how to scale up and expand into digital marketplaces without compromising security. We look forward to working together as we increase small business resiliency across the country," said Liz Fairchild, Executive Director of Business Forward.

Cowbell is the first and only cyber insurance provider represented in SBDA's national membership or local allies. Other national members include: Amazon, Comcast, Google, LinkedIn, Meta, Microsoft, PayPal, Principal Financial Group, Square, TriNet, Venmo, Verizon, Visa, and ZenBusiness.

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, a leader in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with coverage adaptable to today and tomorrow's threats along with advanced warning of cyber risk exposures. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell is backed by 15 AM Best A- or higher rated (re)insurance partners and serves SMEs in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with employees across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

About the Small Business Digital Alliance

The Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA) is a joint co-sponsorship agreement between the SBA and Business Forward that brings together major players, influencers, and companies in the tech, e-commerce, benefits, and other industries to help small businesses connect with digital tools and reach new customers through expanded opportunities through trainings, tools, and expansion of their digital networks – free of charge. To learn more, visit www.smallbusinessdigitalalliance.com .

