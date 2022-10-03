ZG Tech Released ESG Intelligence Platform for Private Equity Managers

SHANGHAI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. (ZG Tech), a market-leading sustainability technology company, announced the global release of its ESG Intelligence Platform tailored for private equity managers, offering global investors the first and foremost technology-driven tool for ESG investments in private markets.

Private equity managers are integrating ESG factors into their investment processes at increasing rates, driven by the needs to flag potential deal threats, identify ESG related opportunities, create value for their portfolio companies, and report portfolio-company-level and fund-level ESG performances in a harmonized standard. However, given by the nature of private markets, managers always find it difficult to collect, standardize and monitor the ESG metrics of their portfolio companies.

ESG Solutions at ZG Tech

As a well-recognized sustainability solution provider to major private equity funds, ZG Tech ESG Intelligence Platform is designed to facilitate ESG integration into managers' full investment life-cycle management, in terms of fundraising, investment, ownership and exit. The platform significantly reduced the managers' time and cost on ESG due diligence and climate change related analytics by integrating multiple channels of data sources. The platform is equipped with ZG Tech's proprietary data intelligence module where managers can keep track of their portfolio ESG performances, measure financed emissions and carry out portfolio scenario analyses. In addition, ESG Intelligence Platform supports multiple global reporting frameworks, such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD, etc., where the managers can report their ESG disclosure aligned with their LPs or industry peers.

About ZG Tech

ZG Tech, based in Shanghai, China, is a leading sustainability technology company dedicated to empowering global investors and corporates to manage their ESG performances by employing big data and AI technologies. ZG Tech offers a variety range of standardized and customized ESG solutions through intelligence platform, data analytics and consultancy. ZG Tech is backed by 2 strategic investors, world-leading B2B data analytics company Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) and renowned private equity firm Stone Capital. For more information, visit www.zgesg.com.

Contact Information

For general inquiry: ZG Commercial, commercial@zgesg.com

For news media: Andy Zhang, andy.zhang@zgesg.com

Website: www.zgesg.com

