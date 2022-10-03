Toyota Motor Credit Corporation Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Parent company of the Toyota Financial Services and Lexus Financial Services brands attributes success to dedicated team members, strong relationships with dealers and effective partnership with Toyota Motor North America

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When thinking of 1982, bright neon clothes, video arcades, early personal computers, VCRs and lively pop music might spring to mind. In this environment, perhaps even wearing iconic '80s outfits and listening to mixtapes, seven Toyota team members began planning a new venture. They were tasked with helping Toyota dealers finance their operations and enabling customers to purchase Toyota vehicles. In October 1982, these seven reached a milestone by establishing the Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC). At the time, they couldn't possibly have known that their tiny operation would grow to be one of the largest financial institutions in the United States — that today celebrates 40 years of growth and success.

Toyota Motor Credit Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor Credit Corporation) (PRNewswire)

In 1983, just months after launching their venture, the team was ready to finance its first vehicle. It came in the form of a used Toyota Corolla sold by Burt Toyota in Denver, Colorado. From that point forward, the company continued a steady pace of expansion:

1984 – TMCC company opens its first branch office in Irvine, California

1985 – Dealer wholesale financing is introduced

1986 – The company expands its product lineup with the launch of Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS)

1987 – Dealer real estate and capital lending programs are introduced

1991 – Lexus Financial Services is established

1996 – Toyota Credit de Puerto Rico begins operations

1998 – The company enters the digital age with the launch of its first online credit application

1999 – Toyota Motor Credit Corporation and Toyota Motor Insurance Services create the umbrella brand Toyota Financial Services (TFS)

2001 – The toyotafinancial.com website launches

2002 – The lexusfinancial.com site goes live

2004 – Partner entity Toyota Financial Savings Bank (TFSB) begins operations

2005 – TFSB introduces the Lexus Pursuits Visa® credit card

2007 – The company grows to over 3,000 team members

2008 – Toyota Rewards Visa® credit card launches

2012 – TMCC celebrates 30 years in business

2013 – TMCC issues the auto industry's first Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Bond, demonstrating that Toyota's commitment to diversity and inclusion permeates all aspects of its business

2014 – TMCC issues the auto industry's first asset-backed Green Bond

2017 – TMCC relocates its headquarters to Plano, Texas , partnering with Toyota Motor North America

2018 – The company introduces its IncomeDriver Notes® retail program for investors

2019 – The company rolls out private label financing with Mazda as its first client

2020 – Mazda Financial Services begins consumer retail and lease business

2021 – The company expands its private label business to Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Now, in October 2022, Toyota Motor Credit Corporation — which operates under the brand names of Toyota Financial Services, Lexus Financial Services, Mazda Financial Services, Bass Pro Shops Financial Services and KINTO in the United States — enters its 40s with a portfolio of nearly 5 million customer accounts, over 10 million voluntary protection product agreements in force and assets in excess of $135 billion USD.

"We'd never have been able to achieve such phenomenal success or longevity without the incredible efforts of all our team members over the years," said Mark Templin, TMCC president and CEO. "Their efforts, coupled with exceptional support from our Toyota, Lexus and private label dealers, as well as our fantastic partners at Toyota Motor North America, have allowed us to thrive. We're looking forward to our next 40 years of supporting dealer needs and helping customers obtain the vehicle of their choice."

"Our goal has always been to provide the best possible service in every interaction," said Alec Hagey, senior vice president and chief operating officer. "Our value proposition to dealers is based on enhancing customer loyalty to the brand, and we do that by going the extra mile to keep customers satisfied."

As Toyota Motor Credit Corporation has grown, so has its commitment to supporting our communities. The company has received recognition from the Points of Light Foundation, repeatedly being included on the Civic 50 list of the most community-minded organizations in the nation. TMCC has long supported the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Junior Achievement. And, in 2021, it launched the Toyota Leadership Academy, created in partnership with the Lancaster Independent School District in North Texas. The Toyota Leadership Academy prepares students for personal, academic and professional success by providing a specialized curriculum designed to increase high school graduation rates; improve college, career and leadership readiness; and introduce students to job opportunities in the global workforce.

"Toyota Motor Credit Corporation isn't just a company – we're a group of individuals united by our shared values," said Ellen Farrell, chief legal and compliance officer, and sponsor of the Toyota Leadership Academy program. "We recognize that we only truly attain our full potential when we make a positive impact on those around us. Community involvement has been integral to our organization from the beginning. That's complemented by our commitment to diversity and inclusion as we strive to demonstrate 'Respect for People' in all that we do. These principles will continue to serve as cornerstones as we set our sights on the future."

For more information about Toyota Motor Credit Corporation's businesses, please visit:

www.toyotafinancial.com

www.lexusfinancial.com

www.mazdafinancialservices.com

www.kinto-us.com

About Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) operates in the United States to offer retail auto financing and leasing to customers through auto dealerships. TMCC has a range of products to meet dealers' financing needs and also offers extended service contracts and other vehicle and payment protection products through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS) and its subsidiaries.

TMCC offers its finance and protection products to Toyota and Lexus customers and dealers using the Toyota Financial Services and Lexus Financial Services brand names. Through its private label business, TMCC also offers other finance and protection products under the brands of Mazda Financial Services and Bass Pro Shops Financial Services.

As of March 31, 2022, TMCC employed approximately 3,700 team members nationwide, and had assets totaling $135 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

We announce material financial information using the investor relations section of our website (www.toyotafinancial.com) and SEC filings. We use these channels, press releases, and social media to communicate about our company, our services and other issues. While not all information we post on social media is of a material nature, some information could be material. Therefore, we encourage those interested in our company to review our messages on Twitter at www.twitter.com/toyotafinancial and posts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/toyotafinancial/.

Media Contact: Derrick Brown (469) 486-9065

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor Credit Corporation