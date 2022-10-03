The Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP) Partners with Learn In

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn In's curated skills marketplace now includes the Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP), the leading certifications for front-line supervisors, middle managers, and senior leaders. Learn In is a pioneering platform that assists businesses to establish their own Talent Academies to provide employees with deep skill-building and career development opportunities.

Thanks to this new partnership, companies can access the RBLP leadership certifications in their Learn In marketplace and academy offerings. This is significant because it adds value to employees' individual leadership development journeys.

"Our team at RBLP is excited to announce our partnership with Learn In. In today's environment, people with the knowledge and skills to build and lead resilient teams are the driving force behind competitive advantage," explains Jason Politte, Chief of People & Program Development at the Resilience-Building Leader Program. "The partnership with Learn In brings the RBLP series of leadership certifications to the internal talent academies of organizations to help bridge the gap between leaders and the teams they lead."

"Leadership skills play a critical role in an employee's upskilling journey," says Yael Gilboa Kaufmann, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer of Learn In. "We're thrilled to collaborate with the Resilience-Building Leader Program as a partner. Their commitment to developing leadership skills for individuals at companies across industries and roles brings strength, agility, and flexibility to organizations and their employees."

About RBLP:

The Resilience-Building Leader Program is the nationally recognized series of leadership certifications for front-line supervisors, middle managers, and senior leaders. RBLP provides a turn-key Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program curriculum to colleges and universities looking for relevant content that will increase enrollments. This curriculum also prepares students for the RBLP series of leadership certification exams.

To learn more about RBLP, please visit resiliencebuildingleader.com/.

About Learn In

Learn In helps companies establish talent academies that steer all the resources needed for building an always-skilled workforce. HR, Talent, and L&D leaders use Learn In to modernize access to learning budgets and world-class programs, and to simplify the delivery of custom programs to employee groups. Learn In's core features include a tuition benefits manager, a prepaid learning stipend card, a world-class program marketplace, a custom program builder, and dedicated coaching. Now every employee can build deeper skills precisely aligned to company needs. Co-founded by the founders of Degreed, Learn In is a fully-owned subsidiary of Degreed and has been covered in CNBC, USA Today, EdTechReview, EdSurge, and Techcrunch.

To learn more about Learn In and Talent Academies, please visit https://www.learnin.com

