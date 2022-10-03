InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient & Portable Grill (DLL-3892)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a grill that can be easily collapsed and transported to remote locations for picnics and barbecues," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so we invented the CLAYBON'S COLLAPSIBLE. Our design offers an improved alternative to using and storing conventional grills."

The invention provides a convenient, portable grill for outdoor enthusiasts. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry a large, bulky grill to and from various locations. It also can be easily stored when not in use. The invention features a compact and space-saving design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for grilling and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3892, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

