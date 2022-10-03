Submit a Tip
FCA Reports Third-quarter 2022 US Sales

Published: Oct. 3, 2022

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA US LLC had sales of 385,665 vehicles in this year's third quarter. Overall, total U.S. sales for the third quarter declined 6%. Total commercial shipments in the third quarter rose 57% versus the same quarter last year.

  •  U.S. total sales decline 6%
  • After an electrifying summer, Dodge brand total U.S. sales rise 22% versus same quarter last year  
  • Charger, Challenger and Durango rise 25%, 17% and 32%, respectively, in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year  
  • Chrysler brand total U.S. sales increase 39% versus same quarter last year  
  • Versus the same quarter last year, total U.S. sales for the Chrysler Pacifica increase 46% and Chrysler 300 total U.S. sales rise 17%  
  • Total U.S. sales for the Jeep® Wrangler rise 4% over same quarter last year; retail sales of the Compass rise 225% and Cherokee is up 1% versus same quarter last year  
  • Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S.  
  • Ram ProMaster City total U.S. sales sees its best Q3 sales on record, rises 55% versus same quarter last year  
  • Ram brand's commercial shipments rise 69% over same period last year  
  • Total commercial shipments in Q3 2022 rise 57% versus same quarter last year  
"Our dealers are making every effort to deliver upon each and every customer's needs while we continue to deal with challenging industry supply constraints," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "We also saw orders open up for the all-new Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe this August, adding another 4xe nameplate to Jeep brand with the Wrangler 4xe here in the U.S., and the Dodge and Chrysler brands each saw strong third quarters as we head into the final sales season of the year."  
The Chrysler brand's total U.S. sales rose 39%, with the Chrysler Pacifica up 46% and the Chrysler 300 up 17% versus the same quarter last year. Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 2,087 (12%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales.  
Additionally, the new 2023 Chrysler 300C, which was announced during the return of the Detroit Auto Show two weeks ago, saw reservations for the vehicle sell out in 12 hours.
Following a summer of firsts for Dodge, including the announcements of the Dodge Hornet, its first electrified vehicle; seven "last call" editions of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger; and its all-electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept during the brand's first-ever Speed Week event in August, the brand saw total U.S. sales of the Dodge Charger rise 25% and the Dodge Challenger rise 17% versus the same quarter last year. The Dodge Durango saw total U.S. sales rise 32% versus the same quarter last year.  
Total sales of the Jeep Wrangler were up 4%. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S., accounted for 13,478 (28%) of total Jeep Wrangler sales.   
The Jeep brand also saw retail sales of the Compass rise 225% (sales of the vehicle were prioritized for retail customers) and Cherokee increase 1% over the same quarter last year.  
The Ram brand's ProMaster City saw its best Q3 on record, with total U.S sales rising 55% versus the same quarter last year. The Ram brand's total commercial shipments were up a combined 69% versus the previous third quarter. 
See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2022


Q3 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %

Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Compass

20,631

23,875

-14 %

66,966

58,029

15 %

Wrangler

47,659

46,044

4 %

147,156

164,710

-11 %

Gladiator

21,511

22,674

-5 %

60,268

71,458

-16 %

Cherokee

11,495

11,592

-1 %

30,852

78,750

-61 %

Grand Cherokee

38,176

81,803

-53 %

172,545

189,727

-9 %

Renegade

6,523

10,663

-39 %

23,776

41,957

-43 %

Wagoneer

13,001

21

New

30,276

21

New

Grand Wagoneer

2,353

12

New

9,454

12

New

JEEP BRAND

161,351

196,687

-18 %

541,297

604,671

-10 %

Ram P/U

118,106

121,704

-3 %

363,089

434,772

-16 %

ProMaster Van

16,742

20,168

-17 %

42,031

49,177

-15 %

ProMaster City

4,448

2,868

55 %

10,201

11,461

-11 %

RAM BRAND

139,296

144,740

-4 %

415,321

495,410

-16 %

200

0

2

-100 %

2

5

-60 %

300

4,175

3,569

17 %

11,757

14,631

-20 %

Pacifica

17,439

11,931

46 %

75,902

59,502

28 %

CHRYSLER BRAND

21,614

15,502

39 %

87,661

74,139

18 %

Dart

3

3

0 %

4

5

-20 %

Charger

24,201

19,395

25 %

62,660

61,498

2 %

Challenger

16,412

13,994

17 %

42,094

44,142

-5 %

Viper

0

0


1

2

-50 %

Journey

31

1,062

-97 %

187

13,827

-99 %

Caravan

5

89

-94 %

26

2,956

-99 %

Durango

19,104

14,516

32 %

39,543

52,931

-25 %

DODGE  BRAND

59,756

49,059

22 %

144,517

175,361

-18 %

500

7

6

17 %

8

18

-56 %

500L

5

24

-79 %

8

177

-95 %

500X

179

312

-43 %

757

980

-23 %

Spider

17

59

-71 %

24

932

-97 %

FIAT BRAND

208

401

-48 %

797

2,107

-62 %

Giulia

1,338

1,830

-27 %

3,662

6,114

-40 %

Alfa 4C 

0

9

-100 %

1

76

-99 %

Stelvio

2,102

2,690

-22 %

6,151

8,003

-23 %

ALFA ROMEO

3,440

4,529

-24 %

9,814

14,193

-31 %

FCA US LLC

385,665

410,918

-6 %

1,199,407

1,365,881

-12 %

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control. 

