Documentary Film Focused on Black Maternal Health Crisis Screened at Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Legislative Conference

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood Hosted 'Birthing Justice' Filmmakers and Subjects On Heels of 'Momnibus' Reintroduction

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Congressional Black Caucus gathered Friday during the 51st Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference to view a new Birthing Justice , a new feature length documentary from Women in the Room Productions focuses on the stark reality for Black mothers who are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy related causes than white women in the United States. Black infants in the US are two times more likely to die than white infants. Birthing Justice follows the stories of several women and healthcare providers and explores why giving birth is highly dangerous for Black women and their babies. The film highlights bright spots and reasons for celebration as well as the challenges.

The film illustrates the US maternal mortality crisis —one that is tragic and unacceptable, but also one that we can end

"As the new Birthing Justice documentary illustrates, the United States is facing a maternal mortality crisis — one that is tragic and unacceptable, but also one that we can end," said Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (D-IL). "I introduced the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act to comprehensively address the drivers of adverse maternal health outcomes and save moms' lives. By advancing evidence-based solutions like the Momnibus, we can transform our maternity care system and ensure everyone experiences joy when growing their families."

Previously, researchers believed that mortality rates among this demographic were thought to affect poor, less educated women. Now, one major factor recognized by experts is the impact of systemic racism and stress on Black women, negatively affecting their birth outcomes.

The debut screening was held at Walter E. Washington Convention Center and followed by a vibrant panel discussion, including:

Representative Alma Adams (D-NC)

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure , Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Ebony Marcelle , director of midwifery at Community of Hope in DC

Stacey D. Stewart , president and CEO, March of Dimes

Birthing Justice places Black women at the center of the fight to repair our broken maternal healthcare system" said Denise Pines, co-founder, Women in the Room Productions. "Our goal is to see the solutions presented in this documentary replicated nationally."

Birthing Justice is scheduled to be released during winter 2023 and travel across the country making key screening and panel discussion stops in 11 cities.

For more information, visit www.birthingjustice.com

