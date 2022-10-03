CALAMOS INVESTMENTS HIRES REGIONAL PRESIDENT OF U.S. BANK JOE WEIDENBACH AS HEAD OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments, a global investment management firm, announced that it has hired private banker Joe Weidenbach, 30-year veteran and Regional President of U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management as Head of Calamos Wealth Management.

Calamos President and CEO John Koudounis stated, "We continue to execute our strategic growth plan which includes the further success and expansion of our wealth management business. Joe brings extensive expertise to the firm, and we welcome him to our deep bench of executive talent. In addition to his breadth of experience, Joe shares our relentless dedication to client service and excellence in investment management, two key elements to our ongoing success."

As Regional President and senior executive of U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, Weidenbach served high-net-worth individuals and families, and was responsible for performance, strategy, and execution of the bank's East region. In his previous position as Market Leader for J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Chicago, he consistently generated top-line revenue growth, built client solutions across product and service lines, and maintained close to a 100% client retention rate. Prior to his private banking role, he spent several years as senior executive for J.P. Morgan's Institutional Trust business.

"Over the past six years, John Koudounis and I have collaborated to determine the successful direction of the firm. Joe will guide our team of advisors and build on the success of Calamos Wealth Management going forward. Providing our clients with a comprehensive approach to financial planning designed to grow and protect their wealth remains just as critical today as it was when I founded the firm almost 50 years ago," said John Calamos Sr., Founder, Chairman & Global Chief Investment Officer.

"Calamos has a distinguished heritage that has seen investors through the ups and downs of market cycles for nearly 50 years. Under the leadership of John Calamos and John Koudounis, the firm is well-positioned for the future by continuing to innovate and deliver world-class products and services for clients. I am proud to join this prestigious organization and look forward to working with the entire team to help expand on its success," Weidenbach said.

Weidenbach will join later in October and assumes the position held by Joe Nader. "We thank Joe for his years of service and wish him well in his new endeavors," Koudounis said.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity, and sustainable equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

*Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos Investments®, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

