A Sunrise Date with Youth in China

NANJING, China, Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When's the last time you watched the sunrise? On October 1, Modern Express, a well-known Chinese media, released a video(https://youtu.be/SOlvJ9fQwEM). Before China's National Day in 2022, three youngsters from Beijing, Hong Kong and Macao jointly recorded a fiery sunrise. There is a promise behind this: in the cities where they live, they will participate in a flag-raising ceremony at sunrise.

At around 4 a.m. in Beijing, Zhao Wengai, a Beijing girl, got up from her warm bed and went to Tiananmen Square. "Hurry up! Grab the front position." While trotting, she raised her selfie stick to shoot Vlog.

"Golden Bauhinia Square" Hong Kong youth Vincent Poon got into a taxi. His favorite song came out of the car radio: "I like you, those eyes are moving..." When the fresh sea breeze at Victoria Harbor blew on my face, he reached his destination.

At a bakery at around 5 o'clock in the morning, Kay Chan, a Macao girl, bought breakfast. The clerk habitually said, "So early?" "I have made an appointment with friends." After taking breakfast, she got on her bike and went straight to the Golden Lotus Square.

"Here we are." In the morning light, three youngsters arrived at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong and Golden Lotus Square in Macao as promised.

The sound of synchronized march made the crowd slowly quiet. With the most familiar melody for them, they spontaneously looked at the red in the air.

When the morning glow broke through the clouds, and the golden edge of the clouds gradually appeared, the most dazzling thing in the sky was the floating red. "When the sun rose, they slowly looked up at you."

