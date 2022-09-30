Cousins Properties Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release And Conference Call

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Cousins will hold its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The number for this call is (877) 247-1056. The live webcast of this call can be accessed on the Company's website, www.cousins.com, through the "Cousins Properties Third Quarter Conference Call" link on the Investor Relations page.

A playback will be available shortly after the call on Friday, October 28, 2022 and run through Friday, November 4, 2022. The number for the playback is (877) 344-7529, passcode 5916672. The playback can also be accessed on the Company's website through the "Cousins Properties Third Quarter Conference Call" link on the Investor Relations page.

Financial information will be placed on the Company's website promptly after the earnings release announcement. This information will be available in the "Featured Reports" section on the Investor Relations page. This information will also be available through the "SEC Filings" and "Supplemental Information" links on the Investor Relations page.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

CONTACT:

Roni Imbeaux

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

404-407-1104

rimbeaux@cousins.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cousins Properties