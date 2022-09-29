RIV Capital Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. ("RIV Capital" or the "Company") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), an acquisition and investment firm focused on building a leading multistate platform with the strongest portfolio of cannabis brands in key strategic markets across the United States, announced the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

Shareholders voted in favor of the two items of business before the Meeting, those being the election of all seven of the director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular, and the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is building a leading cannabis packaged goods company, with a focus on establishing one of the strongest portfolios of brands in key strategic U.S. markets. Backed by in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, RIV Capital aims to grow its own brands and partner with established U.S. cannabis operators and brands to bring them to new markets and build market share. RIV Capital established the foundational building blocks of its active U.S. strategy with the previously announced acquisition of Etain. Through its strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, Inc. ("The Hawthorne Collective"), a subsidiary of The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company ("ScottsMiracle-Gro"), RIV Capital is The Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiaries.

