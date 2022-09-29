ALTA Reports Q2 2022 Title Premium Volume

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The title insurance industry generated $6.21 billion in title insurance premiums during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $6.54 billion during the same period a year ago, according to the American Land Title Association's (ALTA's) latest Market Share Analysis.

The second quarter showed mixed results as total operating income was down 4.2%, while operating expenses were down 3.5%, and loss and loss adjustment expenses were up 4.9%. This resulted in net operating income of $562.5 million, compared to $593.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.

"This quarter's report reinforces the fact that real estate remains local," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "Housing markets in several states continued to remain strong, while other areas have started to pull back as affordability constraints increase and the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to combat inflation. Despite the changing conditions, title professionals understand the cyclical nature of the housing market and are committed to delivering safe and efficient real estate closings, protecting property rights and helping all consumers achieve homeownership."

For the first six months of the year, title premium volume is nearly flat compared to the first six months of 2021, down 0.5% from $12.22 billion to $12.16 billion. The industry paid $277.2 million in claims through the first six months of 2022. This is up from $221.1 million during the same period a year ago.

Top 10 Individual Underwriters by Market Share

First American Title Insurance Co., 21.4%

Old Republic National Title Insurance Co., 14.9%

Chicago Title Insurance Co., 14.3%

Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., 14.3%

Stewart Title Guaranty Co., 8.8%

Westcor Land Title Insurance Co., 4.2%

Title Resources Guaranty Co., 2.7%

WFG National Title Insurance Co., 2.5%

Doma Title Insurance Co., 1.8%

First National Title Insurance Co., 0.9%

Top 5 States

Texas : $969,681,005 , +12.6%

Florida : $770,141,053 , +7.4%

California : $582,062,862 , -23.0%

New York : $385,326,198 +17.4%

Pennsylvania : $237,714,936 , -19.2%

Click here for more market share data.

