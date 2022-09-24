FRINGE FINALE WEEKEND

YEAR 11 ENDS ON A HIGH NOTE

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After presenting more than 500 shows across 34 venues in 12 days, the annual Rochester Fringe Festival will close its eleventh year with the return of vertical dance company BANDALOOP. After delighting Fringe-goers in 2012 and 2013, BANDALOOP danced on the side of the 21-story Five Star Plaza building wowing crowds in downtown Rochester on Friday night. Two more FREE, family-friendly shows take place at 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM on Saturday night, September 24 (best viewed from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 353 Court Street).

BANDALOOP performs at the 11th annual Rochester Fringe Festival on Friday, September 23, 2022. (PRNewswire)

11TH ANNUAL ROCHESTER FRINGE ENDS ON A HIGH NOTE WITH BANDALOOP

An innovator of vertical performance, California-based BANDALOOP seamlessly weaves dynamic physicality and intricate choreography to turn the dance floor on its side.

"We are thrilled to welcome the innovative, powerful BANDALOOP back to Rochester! Experiences like BANDALOOP have put Fringe on the map and captivated the hearts of our community," said Erica Fee, Festival Producer.

Between performances of BANDALOOP, festival-goers can enjoy the highly anticipated, seventh annual Fringe Street Beat, an all-styles dance and breakdancing competition at Dr. MLK Jr. Park. Fresh talent from Rochester and beyond participate in 3-on-3 team battles for a chance to win the title of Fringe Street Beat Champions and a cash prize. Ithaca's DJ ha-MEEN will MC, with Toronto's DJ Victorious on the decks, and judges TEIN (last year's champion from Buffalo), Bgirl Mantis (New York City), and Mai Le Ho (New York City).

Saturday, September 24 is also KIDS DAY, featuring family-friendly activities including: pumpkin painting, kids chalk art, a kids' version of Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow, the Guinness World Record Attempt for Largest-Ever Juggling Lesson (held at The Strong National Museum of Play), and many other shows.

More About Rochester Fringe Festival :

The Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State and one of the top three attended Fringe Festivals in the United States. More than 500,000 people have attended nearly 4,000 performances and events since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer a platform for artists to share their creativity and develop their skills, while also providing unparalleled public access to the arts. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, and stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. It showcases the work of regional, national, and international artists from emerging to superstar.

