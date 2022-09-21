United Imaging and Carrollton Regional Medical Center Accelerate Installation of the Revolutionary uCT® ATLAS Scanner

Highlights Agility of Both Organizations in Responding to Patient Needs

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, announced that it delivered its flagship uCT ATLAS scanner earlier than first scheduled, at the request of Carrollton Regional Medical Center (CRMC).

CRMC had placed the order for the uCT ATLAS, a significant upgrade over its existing computed tomography scanner, to expand its capabilities and serve more patients, consistent with its mission to serve its community "with high quality, patient-focused care, close to home." CRMC also moved quickly to request an accelerated delivery of its new uCT ATLAS because it was more efficient than their previous computed tomography scanner, allowing them to more quickly meet their community's needs.

"We pride ourselves on placing our patients first, and that's why we had already chosen the uCT ATLAS," commented Dr. Krishna Surapaneni, Managing Partner and Board Chairman, Sana Healthcare (which owns CRMC). "It offers the pristine image quality that we need, as well as a larger bore so we can accommodate more patients. When we decided that we wanted to replace our current machine even more quickly, United Imaging didn't just provide any scanner, they provided the top of the line uCT ATLAS a full two weeks earlier than we had first requested."

United Imaging Healthcare Solutions CEO Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D, confirmed that because of the company's high level of vertical integration and control over its parts and manufacturing, quality and speed are easier to achieve and supply chain delays are reduced, compared with what is standard in medical imaging manufacturing. "At a time when supply chain issues are disrupting so many industries, we feel very good about our agility. Even with the demands of our growing business in addition to the global supply challenges, we have been able to keep normal lead times and even exceed customers' expectations."

Added David Bradley, Vice President of Sales & Business Development: "Our mission of Equal Healthcare for All™ is about patients, so when we have an opportunity to help a customer with their objectives to provide outstanding care quickly, we consider it our responsibility to deliver."

The organizations will come together for a formal celebration at Carrollton Regional Medical Center in early October.

The uCT ATLAS is a highly intelligent computed tomography scanner that offers ease of use and precise imaging throughout the clinical spectrum with its 700 lbs. table weight capacity, 16 cm z-axis coverage and 640-slice ultra-wide 82 cm bore. It features an integrated uAI® Vision 3D camera that enables an AI empowered workflow, offering operational efficiencies that make the most complex exams simple to perform.

United Imaging is in its eleventh year as a global company and recently debuted on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange as its largest IPO of 2022. Carrollton Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is a full service, community acute care hospital with more than 500 providers on the medical staff representing 46 specialties. CRMC is accredited by The Joint Commission and recognized as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and Comprehensive Heart Attack Center.

