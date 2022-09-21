Qwick Named 32nd Fastest-Growing Company in the U.S., Reaches 500,000 Shifts Filled by Hospitality Pros

Staffing-as-a-service platform sees landmark growth while recognized on Inc. 5000 list



PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwick , the leading on-demand labor marketplace for food and beverage businesses and professionals, celebrates reaching 500,000 shifts filled across 23 U.S. cities, totaling more than 3.4M hours worked by hospitality pros. The innovative staffing platform, which was started in 2018 to bring prosperity to the hospitality industry, also achieved a growth rate of 10,032% over the past three years landing it at #32 on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing private companies in America.

Qwick logo (PRNewswire)

"Recognition in the top 1% of America's fastest-growing private companies combined with half a million shifts is a monumental moment in Qwick's growth and demonstrates the hospitality industry's trust in our platform," said Jamie Baxter, Qwick's Co-Founder and CEO. "This landmark combined with today's workforce seeking more flexibility in their schedules and ability to support their lifestyles and goals with extra income sets Qwick up to create prosperity in the hospitality industry and a truly lasting impact on the future of work."

Making Qwick's growth and shifts-filled milestone possible are more than 130,000 fully-vetted food and beverage freelancers currently on the platform which has launched in 10 new markets in 2022. With a singular focus on the hospitality industry, Qwick pros are highly qualified and meet stringent requirements, resulting in a top experience filling shifts for pros and businesses alike.

"I love working with Qwick because I get to make my own schedule, I get to work in different kitchens, and it's great if you want to be independent and free," said Michael Okeze, a Qwick Professional in Phoenix.

Staffing Manager Laura Meyer at Tres LA Group, a Qwick business partner in Los Angeles, said, "Qwick is reliable, consistent, and supportive. Their service is top notch, the platform is easy to use and updates are always given promptly. I have moved away from all other staffing agencies and have made Qwick my one and only."

In addition to innovating the future of work in the hospitality industry, Qwick is also a leader in internal workplace satisfaction and has received numerous awards for its culture and leadership. This week, the company earned recognition as #39 on Fortune's list of Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Technology based on a survey measuring employee experience defined by trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

About Qwick:

Qwick is the leading staffing-as-a-service platform that connects hospitality industry Professionals directly with food and beverage shifts in real-time, provides them with the freedom and flexibility to work on their own schedules, and enables them to get paid in as little as 30 minutes after their shift. With a 97% average shift fill rate and immediate access to a pre-vetted and certified sharing workforce, thousands of Business Partners across the U.S. rely on Qwick to end understaffing. Qwick is a growth stage company on a mission to change the way people work and has earned multiple recognitions nationally, including being a "Great Place to Work'' in the U.S and one of the fastest-growing companies featured by Inc. Magazine. Learn more at qwick.com .

CONTACT:

Kalia Pang

kalia.pang@qwick.com

602.430.0423

David Stephan

david.stephan@qwick.com

951.970.6336

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qwick