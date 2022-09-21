Inuitive launches NU4100, expanding its Edge AI Vision-on-Chip IC portfolio; NU4100 presents advanced AI capabilities and can stream 2X 4K cameras with Internal advanced ISP

Geared for Robotics, the new NU4100 is setting a new industry standard by combining integrated dual-channel 4K ISP with enhanced AI performance coupled with depth-sensing and VSLAM capabilities

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inuitive Ltd., a Vision-on-Chip processors company, announced today the launch of its new NU4100, an expansion of its Vision and AI IC portfolio. Based on Inuitive's unique architecture and advanced 12nm process technology, the new NU4100 IC supports integrated dual-channel 4K ISP, enhanced AI processing, and depth sensing in a single-chip, low-power design, setting the new industry standard for Edge-AI performance.

The NU4100 is the second generation of the NU4x00 series of products. The NU4x00 series is ideal for Robotics, Drones, VR, and Edge-AI applications that demand multiple sensor aggregation, processing, packing, and streaming. It is specifically designed for robots and other applications that must sense and analyze the environment using 3, 6, or more cameras, as they make real-time actionable decisions based on that input.

"Robots designers demand higher resolutions, an ever-increasing number of channels, and high-performing, enhanced AI and VSLAM capabilities," said Shlomo Gadot, Inuitive's CEO. "The NU4100 addition to the Vision-on-Chip series of processors is a true revolution, based on all integrated vision capabilities, combined in a single, complete-mission computer chip. The integrated dual-camera ISP provides much-needed flexibility without having to add more components, which, in turn, require additional processing power at a higher price point."

Mr. Gadot also said, "Inuitive is committed to bringing the most advanced technology to the market. NU4500, the next processor in our roadmap, is planned for tape-out on Q1 2023 with additional 8 cores of ARM A55, more than double the AI compute power and H.265 & H.264 video encoder & decoder and is to be the ultimate single-chip solution for robotic and applications."

The new NU4100 supports multi-camera designs and can simultaneously process and stream two imager channels of up to 12MP, or 4K resolution, each at 60 frames per second (fps), while running advanced AI networks. This IC enhances the level of integration for products using Inuitive technology and speeds the AI processing power by 2X-4X while consuming 20% less power than Inuitive's first generation.

The new NU4100 was quickly adopted by the CE & Metaverse industry leaders, already securing it for their market products, instead of any alternatives. Customer products powered by NU4100 will be available starting 1Q 2023.

"Robots are increasingly reliant on vision processors. Their ability to perceive and understand the environment is fundamental to achieving a higher level of robot autonomy," said Dor Zepeniuk, CTO and VP of Product, Inuitive. "Processing streams of input from multiple cameras expand the robot's independence and flexibility, while the integrated dual-channel 4K ISP improves the system's capabilities. Both, in turn, serve the end goal of designing powerful products that are lower on cost."

Main features and capabilities of the new NU4100 include:

Proprietary Inuitive Depth Vision Accelerators (IDVA):

Dual camera ISP unit – up to 12Mp per video stream

Dual-core Vision-DSP with 384GOPs – optimized for computer vision functions

Efficient AI Engine with 3.2TOPs processing power for DNN

ARM Cortex-A5 CPU running Linux OS

Connectivity for up to 6 Camera devices

Fast interfaces – USB3.0, MIPI CSI/DSI – Rx & Tx, LPDDR4 and more

The new high-resolution and advanced AI processing provided by the new IC can benefit many other Edge-AI applications. Applications such as Industry 4.0 facilities can leverage the high Edge-AI performance and image resolution for improved process control and a higher level of automation. Likewise, drones can use the ISP and Neural Network-Based vision effects, such as low-light enhancement, to autonomously operate in both dark and lit environments.

The NU4100 samples are already available and will be ready for mass production by January 2023. For more information, contact us at: https://www.inuitive-tech.com/about-us/.

About Inuitive

Inuitive's disruptive Vision-on-Chip processors introduce all-in-one chips with a wide range of integrated capabilities, outstanding performance, and optimal size and cost efficiency. These game-changing processors support simultaneous depth sensing, positioning and location algorithms (SLAM), and AI-based object detection and recognition while dramatically shortening both system latency and response time, saving power, and improving overall performance (high frame rate and camera resolution, and a wide FOV).

Together with its technological ecosystem of partners in the field of machine sensing, software development, and commercial manufacturing, Inuitive integrates its enterprise-ready sensor-and-processor modules into its customers' robotics, drones, AR, VR, AIoT, and 3D sensing applications, providing human-like visual understanding with optimal capabilities and superior performance.

For more information, visit www.inuitive-tech.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/inuitive.

