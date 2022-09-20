unitQ Announces Inaugural Quality Community Event With Speakers From DailyPay, Pinterest and Upwork

Join unitQ and industry leaders for the first Quality Community event on October 6, 2022. Sign up here!

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leading platform empowering companies to take a user-centric, data-driven approach to improving product quality, is hosting the inaugural Quality Community event on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Through this event, and future Quality Community events, unitQ is growing a global community of CS, CX, product and engineering leaders — all united by the business principle that exceptional products and experiences must be based on actionable, real-time customer feedback insights.

(PRNewswire)

User feedback is the best resource to help teams prioritize and execute fixes more effectively, and to further bridge the gap between an organization's current user experience and their users' evolving expectations.

For leading companies to be successful, they must hone in on constantly improving their customer experience. unitQ supports this with their AI-based platform, which takes customer feedback and automatically consolidates, translates, and categorizes it into real-time data that is actionable and measurable. The unitQ platform has already ingested over 250M pieces of user feedback data for leaders like Spotify, Udemy, and Quizlet.

At this inaugural online October 6th event, there will be a panel moderated, in part, by Christian Wiklund, unitQ's co-founder and CEO. Wiklund and the panelists from Pinterest, UpWork and DailyPay will dive into how organizations can implement success through combining supervised machine learning and artificial intelligence models with real-time user feedback. The panelists in this interactive event include Vani Kumar, Pinterest's Head of Quality; Todd Ranson, Upwork's Sr. Director of Customer 360°; and Darlene Miranda, DailyPay's VP of Product Management, UX Design & Research.

The event is on Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:00am PDT. Please register for the virtual, free and interactive event here.

About unitQ

unitQ is an AI-enabled platform that listens to signals from an organization's user base. unitQ is arming organizations with real-time actionable insights to build a better customer experience both immediately and into the future to improve product, reduce churn, boost star ratings and build great experiences.

For more information, reach out to unitQ at david@unitQ.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE unitQ