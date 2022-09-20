New Shark HydroVac™ Cordless Pro XL Will Floor You -- One Tool for Any Mess

Save time on deep cleaning with a 3-in-1 product that vacuums, mops and cleans itself

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressed for time, today's growing families often find themselves looking for a cleaning solution that does it all. With back-to-school season in full swing, Shark , America's #1 Vacuum Brand[1], is helping busy parents and pet owners streamline their cleaning routines with the launch of the Shark HydroVac™ Cordless Pro XL – a 3-in-1 product that vacuums, mops and cleans itself at the same time.

The Shark HydroVac™ Cordless Pro XL vacs, mops and cleans itself with powerful suction and high-speed mopping at the same time. It deep cleans hard floors and cleans area rugs with a self-cleaning, antimicrobial brushroll* and odor neutralizer technology for a fresher smelling home. *Brushroll treated with antimicrobial substance to preserve roller and resist bacterial odors on the brushroll. (PRNewswire)

The Shark HydroVac™ replaces multiple products with a single solution. With the combination of powerful suction, high speed mopping and a self-cleaning antimicrobial brushroll[2], it truly delivers deep cleaning on floors and lightning fast results. It is the perfect solution for busy parents who are trying to keep a clean home amongst a busy schedule.

"People who are on the go can grab the lightweight and easy-to-maneuver Shark HydroVac™ to tackle 'everyday' or big messes, whether they are wet or dry, with ease," said Danielle Lessing, Senior Vice President, Product Development for Shark. "This new product comes as part of our dedication to innovation as a leader in the category. As one tool that does it all, it conquers all of life's messes and seamlessly transitions between floor types with a simple touch of a button to clean up any mess in any room. Users get the best of both worlds with the unstoppable Shark HydroVac™ – a total clean that does not take up all of their time."

Additionally, the Shark HydroVac™ is the perfect tool for pet owners. Its odor neutralizing solution instantly eliminates and prevents bad odors from reforming on floors and area rugs for a fresher smelling home. No need to worry about lingering odors from furry friends.

As part of the launch, @SharkHome is partnering with parenting and lifestyle creators on a content series, "Shark HydroVac™ Showdown," to showcase the way the Shark HydroVac™ conquers all of life's messes – from muddy pet prints and cat food to coffee spills and baby food.

The Shark HydroVac™ is available for $359.99 at SharkClean.com and other major retailers, including Amazon and Kohl's.

[1]Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on brand-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view- January 7, 2018-January 5, 2019; January 6, 2019-January 4, 2020; January 5, 2020-January 2, 2021; January 3, 2021-January 1, 2022

[2]Brushroll treated with antimicrobial substance to preserve roller and resist bacterial odors on the brushroll.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About Shark

Shark® creates home appliances that inspire confidence—whether it's in clean floors, pure air, or a beautiful hairstyle. We believe that innovation is crowd-sourced. Each of our products is created with the help of consumers, through countless hours of research and testing. Shark® was founded on relentless drive and a never-satisfied attitude—and it pushes us every day to continue creating solutions that positively impact our lives, and bring confidence to our routines.

