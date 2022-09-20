McDermott's John F. Finston Appointed Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Insurance Division at the New York State Department of Financial Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to share John F. Finston has been appointed Executive Deputy Superintendent at the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS). The announcement was made today by Adrienne A. Harris, Superintendent of DFS. John's first day in this role will be October 3, 2022.

"We are delighted for John and congratulate him on this tremendous accomplishment as he moves into his new role," said Ira Coleman, McDermott's Chair. "While we will miss John's legal prowess, we know he will excel in this position and are proud to continue the Firm's support of public sector service."

"John's years of leadership in a variety of roles in the insurance industry, both in the private and public sector, will greatly benefit the insurance industry in New York. We are deeply honored that our colleague and good friend has been appointed to such a prominent position and look forward to working with John and the DFS in the coming years," noted Michael R. Halsband, head of the Firm's Insurance Transactions and Regulations Practice Group.

John is currently Senior Counsel in the Firm's Insurance Transactions and Regulations Practice Group representing US and international clients from across the insurance industry, including insurers, reinsurers, producers, managing general agents, private funds and institutional investors in a variety of transactions and regulatory matters. He previously served as General Counsel and Deputy Insurance Commissioner for the State of California from 2015-2017. John has more than 35 years of leadership experience addressing state, federal and international insurance regulatory, solvency and transactional issues for a variety of industry constituents.

John earned his JD at St. John's University, School of Law, where he was a St. Thomas More Scholar.

McDermott's Insurance Transactions and Regulatory Group is a leading practice in global insurance, reinsurance and InsurTech transactions and regulation with lawyers in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, London, New York, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Washington, DC. We are ranked Tier 1 in Insurance Law by Best Lawyers published in US News and World Report. Learn more about the Firm's InsurTech Summit by visiting www.mwe.com/events/mcdermotts-insurtech-summit/.

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

