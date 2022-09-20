Johnsonville's Titanium Tongsman Contest Returns, Challenges SEC Fans to Showcase Grilling Skills This Football Season

Title of Titanium Tongsman and Tickets to the SEC Championship Game are up for grabs

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College football season in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is built on tradition. From the sacred pre-game rituals, to the infamous fight songs, synchronized chants, sea of tailgates – and now – The Tongsman. Back for a second season is Johnsonville's Titanium Tongsman Contest – a competition for only the proudest of the proud carnivores, whose level of tailgating, grilling wisdom and love of sausage is boundless.

You're a fan of the best conference in sports, but are you the best Tongsman in the Southeast? Prove it.

Between now and Oct. 23, 2022, SEC fans are asked to share a photo or video to Instagram, TikTok or Twitter using #JohnsonvilleTongsmanContest, showing off how they make room on the grill for Johnsonville sausage. From favorite sausage recipes, to elite tong-flipping skills, or even just throwing your favorite variety of sausage on the grill – go big, go bold and make it clear that you're the top Tongsman when it comes to backyard BBQs or tailgating.

After the contest ends on Oct. 23, Johnsonville will choose two finalists to compete in a live cook-off event with the brand before the 2022 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, GA on Dec. 3. Each finalist will be paired with a celebrity chef – either 7-time world BBQ champion and restaurateur Melissa Cookston or social media star, published cookbook author and popular reality TV competitor, Kolby "Kash" Chandler. The two Tongsmen finalists will battle it out, with Cookston and Chandler at their sides, grilling their favorite sausage-based recipe during a 30-minute contest in hopes of being crowned the Titanium Tongsman! In addition, the two finalists will also have the opportunity for a guest appearance in their hometown with the 65-foot Big Taste Grill, to grill Johnsonville sausages and raise funds for the finalist's favorite local charity.

The grand prize-winning Tongsman will win a new Pit Boss grill, a year's supply of Johnsonville sausage, grilling accessories and swag, and a custom set of titanium tongs. The two finalists selected to join Johnsonville on Dec. 3 for the live cook-off event with Cookston and Chandler will also receive a pair of tickets to the 2022 SEC Championship game, a $1,200 travel voucher, lodging for two nights and a Tongsman swag bag.

See official details, rules and prizing information at www.tongsman.com.

About Johnsonville, LLC

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville is the No. 1 national sausage brand, selling and serving more than 70 different varieties of sausage across 45+ countries and in more than 130 U.S. professional, semi-pro and college sports stadiums. Founded in 1945 by the late Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, Johnsonville remains a family-owned company of obsessed sausage-makers that employs and develops approximately 3,000 members globally.

