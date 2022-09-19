InventHelp Inventors Develop Security Accessory for Webcams (CHK-262)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"We wanted to create a protective accessory to prevent hackers or criminals from remotely monitoring you via your computer webcam," said one of two inventors, from Freeport, Ill., "so we invented the CAM BUDDY. Our design would enhance safety and prevent unwanted intrusions for all users, especially households, children and college students."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cover the webcam on a computer or other device. In doing so, it prevents hackers or others from spying or viewing via the camera. As a result, it increases personal safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and protective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of computers, tablets and other devices with webcams.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-262, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

