INFLUENTIAL REAL ESTATE CEO ISSUES CANDID LIST OF WHY ONE BROKERAGE SURPASSES ALL OTHERS IN THE ELUSIVE QUALITY OF EXCELLENCE

INFLUENTIAL REAL ESTATE CEO ISSUES CANDID LIST OF WHY ONE BROKERAGE SURPASSES ALL OTHERS IN THE ELUSIVE QUALITY OF EXCELLENCE

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate icon and CEO Robbie Briggs has put into a succinct new outline five key reasons why Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty has been the leader in North Texas for 62 years and counting. The five points are essential for understanding why the brokerage continues to excel in sales, integrity and quality in an industry that has changed time and time again. Herewith, the outline, in Briggs' words:

Robbie Briggs, CEO, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty (PRNewswire)

If you have ever bought or sold a home with us — or ever will — there is something we include, without fail.

Excellence.

That's a word that gets misused a lot, but I have some facts to back this up.

No. 1: Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1960. The Sotheby's auction house was founded in 1744. The experience we've gained in 62 and 278 years, respectively, can't be faked by a clever brokerage name or a buzzy tagline. We both have never-ending commitments to quality, exceptional service delivered with passion and our core principles — which separate us from all the others.

No. 2: The powerful Sotheby's International Realty® blue sign and sophisticated branding immediately differentiate a property as the finest around. That Sotheby's brand is exceedingly powerful, placing it in a league with the best fashion, automotive and watchmaking brands in the world — the ones you can quickly name.

No. 3: The cutting-edge sothebysrealty.com is the most visited website in the world for luxury properties — at a whopping 46 million visits last year alone. It leads the industry.

No. 4: Sotheby's International Realty leads in the digital realm, too, with first-to-market innovations such as virtual reality property tours, embedded videos and area lifestyle immersion. The result? Sotheby's International Realty has more video and VR interaction than the two most popular real estate websites in the world and almost of all of our competitors — combined.

No. 5: We've never had a better year than 2021. Together, the 25,000 expert agents in the Sotheby's International Realty network — that's 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories — sold $204 billion in properties.

I could go on. I haven't even gotten to our unrivaled marketing, exclusive partnerships, property reach and public-relations power.

I don't necessarily need to. I have about 400 other compelling examples of our passion for excellence: every agent at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

We couldn't have better brand ambassadors — and our clients couldn't have better advisors.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty