Cyber Defense Labs Named to Elite Tier in CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider Program

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Defense Labs, a Dallas-based expert cybersecurity services firm that helps businesses reduce risk and strengthen security across their environments, announced today that it has been selected as an Elite Partner in the CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider Program (CPSP). As an Elite CPSP partner, Cyber Defense Labs will have the opportunity to unlock broader value-added solution bundles, campaigns, capabilities and expanded market opportunities delivered with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform that solve customer challenges and help them stay ahead of adversaries.

"As cyberthreats keep evolving and getting more complex, companies require specialized expertise in cyberattack prevention," said Cyber Defense Labs Chairman and CEO Robert Anderson, Jr. "Combining CrowdStrike's world-class Falcon platform with Cyber Defense Labs' comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and world-class service enables us to stop attacks in real time and maintain our forward-looking approach to protecting organizations from threats they face now and in the future."

Cyber Defense Labs has been selected as an Elite CPSP partner with CrowdStrike, the industry leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, as we both maintain the same commitment to providing the highest level of security and advanced protection to the clients and partners we serve. Purpose-built in the cloud with an intelligent, single lightweight agent, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform enables partners to rapidly deliver solutions spanning endpoint security and XDR, cloud security, identity protection, data protection, managed threat hunting, security and IT operations, threat intelligence and log management at scale and without friction.

An integral part of our Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, Cyber Defense Labs combines CrowdStrike's advanced technology with our deep bench of seasoned cybersecurity experts ensuring 24x7x365 "eyes on glass" to immediately detect and resolve security threats before they can negatively impact or damage our customers' business operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Cyber Defense Labs as one of the first Elite partners in the CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider Program," said Michael Rogers, vice president of global alliances at CrowdStrike. "Our organizations have worked together for years via our strategic alliance, and we expect Cyber Defense Labs customers to take advantage of innovative security solutions that leverage the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform."

Cyber Defense Labs provides comprehensive, end-to-end cybersecurity services uniquely tailored to help organizations achieve more secure business operations, protect sensitive information, and combat modern-day cyberthreats. In addition to offering managed security services, Cyber Defense Labs provides advisory services to help assess and mitigate risk before a breach occurs, and advanced technical services utilizing real-world tactics and techniques to test existing security controls and provide insights about an organization's ability to withstand a cyberattack.

