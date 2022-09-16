XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES REINSTATEMENT OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced the reinstatement of its quarterly common stock dividend. The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock for the third quarter 2022. The dividend will be paid on October 14, 2022 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on September 30, 2022. Consistent with prior practice, all future dividend determinations are subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 34 hotels comprising 9,812 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

